US Brick Announces National Expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Brick Holdings, LLC announced today the expansion of the US Brick family of companies to Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Michigan, making it one of the largest brick companies in the United States.

In this expansion, US Brick has purchased three residential brick manufacturing facilities and multiple distribution centers in two of the most booming and competitive housing markets in the nation. The manufacturing plants include the General Shale Mooresville, Indiana; Gleason, Tennessee; and Bessemer, Alabama facilities. Also included in the agreement are storefront locations in the surrounding service markets.