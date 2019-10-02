U.S. Broadcast M&A Volume Reaches Three-Year Low

In the radio business, the largest deal of the quarter took place in New York, where Emmis Communications Corp. partnered with investment firm Standard General L.P. and founded a new public company, Mediaco Holding , which will own and operate Emmis FM stations WBLS and WQHT. Standard General will pay $91.5 million in cash and a $5 million note receivable to Emmis, while Emmis will have a 23.7% minority stake in the new company.

The second-largest deal was Stephens Media Group's acquisition of Mapleton Communications, which agreed to sell its 29 FM and eight AM stations, together with a number of boosters and translators, for $21.0 million.

Another $16.9 million was added to the radio deal volume through the sale of 12 AM stations and seven FM translators from Salem Media Group to Starboard Media Foundation, the parent company of Immaculate Heart Media. The deal was announced in two parts, with four AM stations and three translators sold for $8.2 million in July, followed by eight AM stations and four translators for $8.7 million in August.

In the TV sector, the only major deal of the quarter was the announced sale of KMBH-DT in Harlingen, Texas, from MBTV Texas Valley LLC to Entravision Communications Corporation for $2.9 million.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Links

http://www.snl.com

