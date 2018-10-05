U.S. Building Energy Management Systems Market Outlook to 2024: Includes Profiles for Johnson Controls, Siemens, Ecova, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, and many more

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "United States Building Energy Management Systems Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Components & Services, by Hardware Components, by End Users, by Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the United States Building Energy Management Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2018-2024.

The electricity tariffs in the United States for residential, commercial and industrial segments are expected to rise by 8%, 6%, and 7%, respectively during 2016-19. Rising electricity bills are expected to drive the demand for building energy management systems in the United States over the coming years.



Several advantages of integrated BEMS hardware and software system includes budgets & variance reports, utility bill tracking, real-time metering and collection of energy data usage by various equipment such as heating, ventilation, lighting, and air conditioning, making them quite popular among residential and commercial users.

Government initiatives such as Southern California Edison (SCE) and App Lab coupled with promoting the use of LEDs and CFLs in all residential, commercial and industrial sectors will further fuel the demand for BEMS systems in the country during the forecast period.

According to EIA, industrial energy consumption is projected to rise in all three main sub industrial areas namely, non-manufacturing, energy-intensive manufacturing, and nonenergy-intensive manufacturing. Rising electricity tariffs are also making industrial and manufacturing players lean towards building energy management systems and would make the industrial sector to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Global Building Energy Management Systems Market Overview

3.1. Global Building Energy Management Systems Revenues, 2014-2024F



4. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Overview

4.1. Country Indicators

4.2. United States Building Energy Management Systems Revenues, 2014-2024F

4.3. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Industry Life Cycle

4.4. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Porter's Five Force Model

4.5. United States Building Energy Management Systems Revenue Share, By Components, 2017 & 2024F

4.6. United States Building Energy Management Systems Revenue Share, By Hardware, 2017 & 2024F

4.7. United States Building Energy Management Systems Revenue Share, By End User, 2017 & 2024F

4.8. United States Building Energy Management Systems Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017 & 2024F

4.9. United States Building Energy Management Systems Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F



5. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Dynamics

5.1. Market Dynamics and Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints



6. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Trends

6.1 Building Internet of Things (BIoT)



7. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Overview, By Components & Services

7.1. United States Building Energy Management Systems Hardware Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.2. United States Building Energy Management Systems Software Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

7.3. United States Building Energy Management Systems Services Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



8. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Overview, By Hardware

8.1. United States Sensors Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.2. United States Actuators Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.3. United States Controllers Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

8.4. United States Other Hardware Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014- 2024F



9. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Overview, By Applications

9.1. United States Space Heating Application Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.2. United States Lighting Application Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014 - 2024F

9.3. United States Air Conditioning Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.4. United States Computer & Office Equipment Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

9.5. United States Other Applications Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



10. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Overview, By End Users

10.1. United States Commercial Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

10.2. United States Residential Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014- 2024F

10.3. United States Industrial Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F



11. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Overview, By Regions

11.1. United States Southern Region Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

11.2. United States Western Region Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014-2024F

11.3. United States Mid-Western Region Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014- 2024F

11.4. United States North-Eastern Region Building Energy Management Systems Market Revenues, 2014- 2024F

11.5 United States Regional Indicators



12. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market, Key Performance Indicators

12.1. United States Power Sector Outlook

12.2. United States Construction Sector Sector Outlook



13. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Opportunity Assessment

13.1. By Applications

13.2. By Components



14. United States Building Energy Management Systems Market - Competitive Landscape

14.1 United States Building Energy Management Systems Market Company Share (2017)

14.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Components



15. Company Profiles

15.1. American Auto-Matrix Inc.

15.2. Automated Logic Corporation

15.3. BuildingIQ Inc.

15.4. Ecova Inc.

15.5. Honeywell International Inc.

15.6. Johnson Controls International PLC

15.7. Lucid Design Group Inc.

15.8. Siemens AG

15.9. Schneider Electric SE

15.10. Trane Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qjj4f7/u_s_building?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

