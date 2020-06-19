U.S. Business Travel Insurance Market Outlook 2020-2025 - Projections for Single Trip, Annual Multi-Trip, and Long-Stay Travel Insurance

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Business Travel Insurance Market By Type of User (B2B, B2C, B2B2C), By Insurance Cover (Single trip travel insurance, Annual multi-trip travel insurance, Long-stay travel insurance), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Business Travel Insurance Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast years.



The market is driven by the growing international trade and expansion of businesses overseas. Additionally, rising number of international travels in order to maintain worldwide client relations is expected to spur the market during the next five years. Furthermore, United States has a travel insurance mandate to obtain VISA thereby driving the market in the country.



The market is segmented based on type of user, insurance cover, distribution channel, company and region. Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into bank, insurance company, insurance intermediaries, insurance broker, insurance trade, insurance aggregator and others. The insurance company segment is expected to register the highest growth during forecast years. This can be accredited to the growing number of collaborations with enterprises and online travel agents (OTA). Additionally, the development of advanced technology solutions for the corporates has led the insurance companies to be the fastest growing segment among other distribution channels.



Major players operating in the United States Business Travel Insurance Market include Seven Corners Inc., Travel Safe Insurance, USI Insurance Services LLC, MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc., American International Group, Inc., Chubb Ltd., Search Results, CSA Travel Protection, MetLife, Inc, Allianz and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Business Travel Insurance Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Business Travel Insurance Market based on type of user, insurance cover, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Business Travel Insurance Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Business Travel Insurance Market.

Business Travel Insurance Market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Business Travel Insurance Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Business Travel Insurance Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type of User (B2B, B2C, B2B2C)

5.2.2. By Insurance Cover (Single trip travel insurance, Annual multi-trip travel insurance, Long-stay travel insurance)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Bank, Insurance company, Insurance intermediaries, Insurance broker, Insurance Trade, Insurance Aggregator, Others)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North-East United States Business Travel Insurance Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Material

6.2.3. By Application



7. Mid-West United States Business Travel Insurance Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Material

7.2.3. By Application



8. West United States Business Travel Insurance Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Material

8.2.3. By Application



9. South United States Business Travel Insurance Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Material

9.2.3. By Application



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. United States Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Company Details

14.2.1.1. Seven Corners Inc.

14.2.1.2. Travel Safe Insurance

14.2.1.3. USI Insurance Services LLC

14.2.1.4. MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc.

14.2.1.5. American International Group, Inc.

14.2.1.6. Chubb Ltd.

14.2.1.7. Search Results

14.2.1.8. CSA Travel Protection

14.2.1.9. MetLife, Inc

14.2.1.10. Allianz



15. Strategic Recommendations



