US Buyout Fundraising Activity Reaching Its Highest Quarterly Volume

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEPRES releases its latest Private Capital Market Outlook report showing that US buyout fundraising activity increased in Q2-2019 by more than 10% reaching its highest quarterly volume.

The fundraising activity coincides with the overall increase in US buyout entry EBITDA pricing multiples that have breached 11x in the median case which far exceeds the 9x median in 2007, and as the positive economic cycle continues into beyond the ten year mark, so is US buyout fundraising and investment activity.

Buyout pricing EV to EBITDA

European buyout deal pricing is also trending upwards with the 11x median also surpassing the 10x median in 2007. Second quarter venture capital fundraising in Europe also showed robust growth QoQ and YoY albeit still at a much lower level compared to the US.

The full report is available to CEPRES members from: https://www.cepres.com/latest-intelligence-for-lps

Commentary:

"Our latest transaction analysis illustrates the dispersion in valuation multiples paid for diverse business models. Large amounts of buyout capital are currently focused on businesses with strong revenue growth driven by technological transformation. This is driving up valuations in these segments compared to traditional sectors and businesses unable to leverage technology to drive improved revenue or margins. The massively uncorrelated scalability of revenues leveraging new technologies, generally justifies the increased valuations being paid for these innovative business models and relative pricing is still balanced in a macro sentiment that currently faces a high systematic risk."

Dr. Daniel Schmidt, Founder & CEO, CEPRES.

