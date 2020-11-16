US Carbon Fiber Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US carbon fiber market is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of around 8.6% during the forecast period owing to its adoption in various industries including aerospace & defense, automobile, power generation, and construction industry, among others. The aerospace industry in the US is one of the largest across the globe as per the International Trade Administration (ITA). In 2018, the industry contributed $151 billion in export sales to the US economy. At the end of 2017, the inward stock of FDI into the US aerospace manufacturing industry totaled more than $21 billion. The primary driving factors for this market include the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aviation industry and the capability of carbon fiber components for performing better at high temperatures.



The US carbon fiber market is segmented on the basis of raw material, fiber type, and industry vertical. On the basis of raw material, the market is sub-segmented into PAN and petroleum pitch & rayon. Based on the fiber type, the market is classified into virgin carbon fiber and recycled carbon fiber. Based on the industry verticals, the market is classified into aerospace & defense, automotive, construction infrastructure, and others such as sporting goods. Among these, the aerospace & defense industry segment accounted for a major share in the market. The market value is attributed to the increased production by the major aerospace & defense manufacturers.



The companies which are contributing to the growth of the US carbon fiber market include Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., RTP Co., Toray Industries Inc., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations to stay competitive in the market.

The report is intended for carbon fiber market players, automobile industry, aerospace industry, contract manufacturers, third-party suppliers, raw material suppliers, distributors & traders, industry associates & experts, government organizations, regulatory bodies, and other market participants for the overall market and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis on market size, products offered by the companies, and future market opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the US carbon fiber market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US carbon fiber market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US carbon fiber market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material

5.1.1. Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

5.1.2. Petroleum Pitch & Rayon

5.2. US Carbon Fiber Market by Fiber Type

5.2.1. Virgin Carbon Fiber

5.2.2. Recycled Carbon Fiber

5.3. US Carbon Fiber Market by Industry Verticals

5.3.1. Aerospace & Defense

5.3.2. Automotive

5.3.3. Construction Infrastructure

5.3.4. Others (Sporting Goods)



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Formosa Plastics Corp.

6.2. Hexcel Corp.

6.3. Kureha Corp.

6.4. Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

6.5. Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

6.6. RTP Co.

6.7. Solvay SA

6.8. SGL Carbon SE

6.9. Toray Industries Inc.

6.10. Teijin Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pk3rgd



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

