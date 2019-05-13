U.S. Carbon Welded Tubing Market Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025 - On-Shore Segment Anticipated to Reach $334.32 Million by the End of 2025

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Welded Tubing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Carbon Welded Tubing market reached USD 413.27 Million in 2017 by registering a CAGR of 3.69% across the globe. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 551.02 Million by the end of 2025. Further, the market of Carbon welded tubing worldwide is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.89% in 2025 as compared to the previous year.



The United States Carbon Welded Tubing market is segmented on the basis of Application into Offshore and Onshore, on-shore segment (61.75% share in 2017) occupies the largest market share of Carbon welded tubing across the globe. Additionally, On-shore segment is anticipated to reach USD 334.32 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 158.08 Million in 2017. Moreover, offshore segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.07% over the forecast period.



The United States Carbon Welded Tubing market is also segmented By Diameter into 60 mm - 120 mm, 121 mm - 180 mm, 181 mm - 250 mm , out of which, 121 mm - 180 mm segment captured 36.00% market share in the United States Carbon Welded Tubing market in 2017. Furthermore, the 121 mm - 180 mm segment is expected to contribute to a market value of USD 203.56 Million in 2025, as compared to USD 148.78 Million in 2017.



181 mm - 250 mm segment contributed around 30.00% market share in total Carbon welded tubing market in 2017. Additionally, this segment is projected to reach to 28.13% market share by 2025. Further, the segment is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.68% in 2025 as compared to previous year.



By Coating Type, Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coating segment is estimated to be a major contributor to the United States Carbon Welded Tubing market throughout the forecast period. Further, increase in the extraction of shale gases in the country evince the substantial growth in carbon welded epoxy coating.



Moreover, the re-establishment of water infrastructure in the country ensue the Carbon welded tubing market. Surge in the fuel export by United States establishing it to attain the petroleum exports more than several OPEC nations.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary- United States Carbon Welded Tubing Market



5. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



6. Industry Analysis

6.1. Product Analysis

6.2. Porter's Five Forces Model



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Restraints

7.3. Trends

7.4. Opportunities



8. Carbon Welded Tubing Market -Risk Analysis

8.1. Demand Risk Analysis

8.2. Supply Risk Analysis



9. United States Carbon Welded Tubing Market Outlook

9.1. Macro-Economic Indicators impacting the United States Carbon Welded Tubing Market

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2025F

9.2.1. By Value (USD Million)

9.2.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.2.2. By Volume (Thousand Tonnes)

9.2.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3. Market Share and Forecast, 2017-2025

9.3.1. By Application

9.3.1.1. United States Carbon Welded Tubing Market Share (%), By Application (2017,2025F)

9.3.1.1.1. Offshore, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.1.1.2. Onshore, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application

9.3.1.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2025, By Application

9.3.2. By Diameter

9.3.2.1. United States Carbon Welded Tubing Market Share (%), By Diameter (2017,2025F)

9.3.2.1.1. 60 mm - 120 mm , 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.2.1.2. 121 mm - 180 mm, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.2.1.3. 181 - 250 mm, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Diameter

9.3.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2017-2025, By Diameter

9.3.3. By Coating Type

9.3.3.1. United States Carbon Welded Tubing Market Share (%), By Coating Type (2017,2025F)

9.3.3.1.1. Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coating, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.3.1.2. Concrete Coating, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.3.1.3. Others, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Coating Type

9.3.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018-2025, By Coating Type

9.3.4. By Coating Usage & Diameter

9.3.4.1. United States Carbon Welded Tubing Market Share (%), By Coating Usage & Diameter (2017,2025F)

9.3.4.1.1. 60 mm - 120 mm

9.3.4.1.1.1. Anti-Corrosion, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.4.1.1.1.1. External, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.4.1.1.1.2. Internal , 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.4.1.1.2. Non-Anti-Corrosion

9.3.4.1.2. 121 mm - 180 mm

9.3.4.1.2.1. Anti-Corrosion, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.4.1.2.1.1. External, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.4.1.2.1.2. Internal , 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.4.1.2.2. Non-Anti-Corrosion

9.3.4.1.3. 181 mm - 250 mm

9.3.4.1.3.1. Anti-Corrosion, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.4.1.3.1.1. External, 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.4.1.3.1.2. Internal , 2017-2025F(USD Million & Thousand Tonnes) and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018-2025

9.3.4.1.3.2. Non-Anti-Corrosion

9.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Coating Usage & Diameter

9.3.4.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2018-2025, By Coating Usage & Diameter



10. Fusion Bonding Epoxy Coating Supply Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in United States Carbon Welded Tubing Market

11.2. Market Share of Major Players in United States Carbon Welded Tubing Market 2017

11.3. Company Profiles

11.3.1. U. S. Steel Tubular Products

11.3.1.1. Company Overview

11.3.1.2. Business Strategy

11.3.1.2.1. Growth Expansion Strategy

11.3.1.2.2. Distribution Channel Strategy

11.3.1.2.3. Service Strategy

11.3.1.3. Key Product Offerings

11.3.1.4. Financial Performance

11.3.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

11.3.1.6. Recent Development

11.3.1.7. Regional Presence

11.3.2. ArcelorMittal

11.3.3. Nucor Corporation

11.3.4. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

11.3.5. Gerdau SA

11.3.6. Steel Dynamics Inc.

11.3.7. AK Steel Holding Corporation

11.3.8. Zekelman Industries

11.3.9. Victory Steel

11.3.10. Eagle Tubular Products



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6go643

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

