US Cardiology Review (USC) Journal Appoints Dr. Ankur Kalra as New Editor-in-Chief

News provided by

Radcliffe Cardiology

19:04 ET

BOURNE END, England, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Radcliffe Cardiology's US Cardiology Review (USC) Journal announces the appointment of USC's new Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Ankur Kalra effective from
Sept. 6.

Continue Reading
Dr. Ankur Kalra, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, OH, USA.
Dr. Ankur Kalra, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, OH, USA.

Dr. Kalra is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and a staff cardiologist at Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. He has sub-specialized training in interventional cardiology and structural heart diseases. His research interests include cardiovascular care quality improvement in low and middle-income countries, and health economics, outcomes and policy. 

On his appointment, Dr. Ankur Kalra commented: 'I am both excited and honored to accept the position of Editor-in-Chief for Radcliffe Cardiology's U.S. Cardiology Review. This opportunity has come to me at a befitting time in my early career, and I am keenly looking forward to engaging my contemporaries in developing succinct, relevant, and up-to-date review articles for busy clinicians taking care of patients at the trenches. For the busy clinician, we, at U.S. Cardiology Review USC, aspire to be the go-to journal for delivery of evidence-based, resource-mindful, and up-to-date patient care.'

Radcliffe Cardiology would like to thank Professor Donald Cutlip for his editorship of USC over the last 2 years and wish him well. He will continue to remain involved with the USC journal as an editorial board member supporting the incumbent Editor-in-Chief.

Related Images

dr-ankur-kalra.jpeg
Dr. Ankur Kalra
Dr. Ankur Kalra, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, OH, USA.

us-cardiology-review-usc-journal.png
US Cardiology Review (USC) Journal
Radcliffe Cardiology - US Cardiology Review (USC) Journal

SOURCE Radcliffe Cardiology

You just read:

US Cardiology Review (USC) Journal Appoints Dr. Ankur Kalra as New Editor-in-Chief

News provided by

Radcliffe Cardiology

19:04 ET