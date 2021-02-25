U.S. CBD Brand Premium Jane Expands its Product Range With New High-Potency Oils and Gummies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based CBD company Premium Jane has revealed several new high-potency additions to its well-favored CBD range. The introduction of high-strength 3,000mg and 5,000mg broad-spectrum oils, as well as 1500mg CBD gummies, is expected to be a popular evolution from the company's current selection.

Premium Jane's co-founder Jeff Yauck comments, "As an established CBD company, it's important for us to continue to listen to the wants and needs of our customers. As we constantly grow and mature as a company, so have our products. At this time, introducing more potent oils and gummies is a step in the right direction."

Of their new products, the 3,000mg and 5,000mg broad-spectrum oils are expected to be a newfound favorite among customers. Both potencies are crafted to the same quality as the rest of Premium Jane's oil range, which now includes five strengths starting at 300mg.

Customers will also be pleased to find higher potency options within Premium Jane's popular CBD gummies range. As well as being vegan, these gummies are lab-verified for their CBD and phytonutrient content.

"CBD gummies have always been tremendously popular among our customers. However, it's clear there's a gap in the market when it comes to potency options. That's why we wanted to create a range of products that offer the same flavor experience, albeit with increased versatility via boosted milligram strengths. We hope this gives our customers the chance to truly customize their CBD experience."

As Premium Jane navigates through the increasingly saturated CBD market, their products continue to maintain a solid reputation among customers, particularly on third-party review sites such as TrustPilot. In the last few years alone, the brand has developed a variety of non-conventional CBD products, including their CBD joints, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products.

To browse Premium Jane's full range of CBD products, including their new high-strength oils and gummies, visit the official site at PremiumJane.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Premium Jane

Related Links

https://premiumjane.com

