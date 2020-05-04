U.S. Cellular Changes its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Format

CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) today announced that in order to protect the health and safety of employees and shareholders, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of its annual meeting of shareholders has been changed to a virtual format only.

As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Central Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person. If you were a shareholder of record as of March 26, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), you can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/284318107 and entering the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received and the meeting password, USM2020.

A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting (the "Notice") is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, shareholder participation and voting is provided in the Notice.

About U.S. Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.9 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,500 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2020. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 83 percent of U.S. Cellular. For more information about U.S. Cellular, visit uscellular.com .

