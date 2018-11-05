U.S. Chamber Foundation and TCS Announce 'Digital Empowers' to Advance Social Good

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services, (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF), announced a new partnership to accelerate technological innovation for positive social change with the Digital Empowers campaign.

The collaboration will drive a national-level dialogue on how leaders across sectors can work together to solve social issues, including mental health, the opioid crisis, and chronic hunger, and advance disaster relief with technology.

The Digital Empowers campaign will increase awareness and understanding of technological advancements and their impact. Through a series of six regional forums, original research conducted by USCCF, two national summits, and an innovation awards program, the campaign will showcase how organizations of all sizes are leveraging new technologies and digital innovations to increase access and equity among individuals and underserved communities.

Digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of things, provide unique opportunities to innovate in the social sector. From the way companies do business and engage their value chains, to the way governments and nonprofits reach and empower individuals, this partnership will help industry leaders realize the full potential of technology for social good.

"Collaboration is essential to achieving meaningful progress," said Marc DeCourcey, Senior Vice President, U.S. Chamber Foundation. "The Chamber Foundation is excited to embark on this partnership with TCS and help organizations across the country leverage their expertise and technology to make a powerful impact in their community."

"National problems often have local solutions, and this partnership will help to explore innovative ways in which community leaders can use technology as a catalyst for social change," said Balaji Ganapathy, Head of Workforce Effectiveness, TCS. "We are pleased to join the Chamber Foundation on this effort, a thought leader fully aligned with our mission to encourage cross-sector solutions that close gaps in access, equity and inclusion."

The Digital Empowers campaign began with Digital Empowers: Accelerating Innovation for Business and Social Good, an event hosted in Washington, D.C., in May of 2018 that convened business leaders, technical experts, and on-ground partners who are shaping the future of innovation and social impact. Read USCCF's and TCS' key takeaways report from the May 2018 event, here.

The first regional forum will be hosted in Atlanta, GA, on December 4, 2018. In partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the Advanced Technology Development Center at Georgia Tech, and the Technology Association of Georgia, the Digital Empowers Atlanta Forum will feature the partnerships and innovations that are transforming the city. Learn more here.

The 2nd Annual Digital Empowers Summit will be hosted by USCCF and TCS in Washington, D.C. on May 2, 2019.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF)

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness. We educate the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive, how business positively impacts communities, and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has more than 400,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

