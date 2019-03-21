U.S. Chamber Hires Former Discovery Executive Michelle Russo as Chief Communications Officer

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today announced that U.S. and global communications veteran Michelle Russo will join one of the nation's largest advocacy organizations as chief communications officer, effective April 9, 2019. Russo will lead the Chamber's talented communications team to promote its free enterprise and pro-business mission.

"We wanted a sophisticated, battle-tested leader who understands Washington and has been at important boardroom tables," said Chamber President and CEO Tom Donohue. "Michelle is one of the most accomplished and respected professionals in the business, and we are proud to have her join our leadership team. She was the clear choice to take on this critical role to help strengthen the future of advocacy on behalf of the business community.

"Michelle's experience in the public and private sectors will be instrumental in helping the Chamber fully engage our vast network of businesses across the country and drive action in Washington," Donohue added. "We look forward to Michelle bringing her strong business acumen, international experience, and focus on innovation to lead our communications team into the future."

Russo joins the Chamber following four years in London as executive vice president of Global Communications for Discovery, Inc., where she led communications and marketing teams across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. In 2018, Russo led the top-to-bottom communications and public affairs strategy for the company's groundbreaking first broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games across Europe. Prior to Russo's relocation to London, she served as the company's senior vice president of Corporate Affairs & Communications in the U.S. There she built and managed Discovery's reputation as a global media leader, including its debut as a publicly traded company.

Russo said: "Having spent most of my career in the private sector advocating for and representing companies large and small, I strongly believe in the power of business as a force for good in society. I am excited to join the Chamber and expand the impact of its important work on behalf of American businesses."

Before joining Discovery, Russo was the primary spokesperson on media regulation at the Federal Communications Commission under both Democratic and Republican leadership. There she led public relations for major policy initiatives, including the relaxation of media ownership rules and regulatory reviews of industry mergers. She also served on the FCC crisis response team after the September 11 attacks.

Russo earned a Master of Arts in Communication Management from the Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism at the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, with an emphasis in Business Administration, from UCLA.

Russo was selected following a comprehensive international search conducted by the Chamber and Russell Reynolds Associates.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

