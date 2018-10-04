U.S. Chamber of Commerce Honors NightLight Pediatric Urgent Care as 'Dream Big' Small Business of the Year Award Winner

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded NightLight Pediatric Urgent Care from Sugar Land, Texas, as the 2018 winner of the $25,000 prize for its annual Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award, presented by MetLife. The annual award celebrates the achievements of small businesses and honors their contributions to America's economic growth.

The Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award recognizes a small business that exemplifies the spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship, and individual initiative. The winner exemplifies success and leadership across business growth performance, innovative business strategies, community engagement, as well as customer and employee relations.

NightLight Pediatric Urgent Care was one of twenty-one finalists selected by a panel of judges from a record number of applicants for the six Business Achievement Awards and the one Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award.

With the goal of providing a solution to emergency rooms overcrowded with children, NightLight Pediatric Urgent Care was created to brighten the prospect of pediatric urgent care by combining expert medical care with comfort and compassion. From its first location in Sugar Land to now eight locations across Texas, the owners are dedicated to bringing healing to each child and community they serve.

"The Dream Big awards celebrate those who are achieving success, creating opportunity, working hard, and inspiring others," said Suzanne Clark, Senior Executive Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "This year's finalists were drawn from the largest group of award applications in the history of the program—they are the best of the best. Small business is the strong fiber that knits our nation together—not just economically, but culturally and socially. We are a nation of dreamers and doers, and this year's Dream Big winner is a shining example of dreams achieved and jobs done well. Thank you for continuing to inspire us and congratulations to NightLight Pediatric Urgent Care and all of our award finalists."

The Business Achievement Award and Community Excellence Award winners are:

Community Excellence Award: HousePaws ( Mount Laurel, NJ )

HousePaws ( ) Emerging Business Achievement Award: The Digital Ring ( Madison, WI )

The Digital Ring ( ) Green/Sustainable Business Achievement Award: Glen's Garden Market ( Washington, DC )

Glen's Garden Market ( ) Minority-Owned Business Achievement Award: Southwest Office Systems, Inc. ( Dallas Fort Worth, TX )

Southwest Office Systems, Inc. ( ) Veteran-Owned Business Achievement Award: Strata-G, LLC ( Knoxville, TN )

Strata-G, LLC ( ) Woman-Owned Business Achievement Award: EvolveMKD ( New York, NY )

EvolveMKD ( ) Young Entrepreneur Achievement Award: Lil Ice Cream Dude LLC ( Athens, GA )

"All of us at MetLife congratulate NightLight Pediatric Urgent Care, a firm that truly embodies small-business excellence, for winning the Small Business of the Year," said Jessica Moser, senior vice president, Small Business Solutions in Group Benefits at MetLife. "NightLight Pediatric Urgent Care has been recognized for assisting its employees and its patients affected by last year's devastating Hurricane Harvey, as well as its dedicated support of over a dozen local charitable organizations. They are a real example of how small businesses make a difference in their communities. And to the other winners of the Business Achievement awards, congratulations as well – you showcase the very best of small business in the U.S., and we wish you even more success in the future."

Award winners were announced at the Dream Big Awards Gala as part of the 2018 Small Business Summit, which took place October 2-3, 2018, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

