U.S. Chemical Production Edged Lower In April

As nearly all manufactured goods are produced using chemistry in some form, manufacturing activity is an important indicator for chemical demand. With many factories shut down during the month, overall manufacturing activity fell by 6.3 percent on a three-month moving average (3MMA) basis, with declines across all industry sectors – in some cases quite steep.

Compared with April 2019, U.S. chemical production was 5.3 percent lower, the eleventh and highest consecutive month of year-over-year declines. Chemical production was lower than a year ago in all regions, with the largest declines in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and West Coast regions.



U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index, Percentage Change (Seasonally adjusted, 3-month moving average)

Apr 20/

Mar 20 Apr 20/

Apr 19 Key products

Gulf Coast -3.3% -3.9% petrochemicals, inorganics, plastics resins, and synthetic rubber

Midwest -3.0% -5.9% agricultural chemicals, plastics, and paints

Ohio Valley -3.2% -6.5% organic chemicals, plastics and synthetic materials, and specialty chemicals

Mid-Atlantic -3.1% -7.0% consumer products

Southeast -3.1% -6.0% inorganic chemicals, fibers, and consumer products

Northeast -3.1% -7.0% consumer products and specialty chemicals

West Coast -3.0% -6.9% basic chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and consumer products

U.S. Total -3.1% -5.3%

















The chemistry industry is one of the largest industries in the United States, a $553 billion enterprise. The manufacturing sector is the largest consumer of chemical products, and 96 percent of manufactured goods are touched by chemistry. The U.S. CPRI was developed to track chemical production activity in seven regions of the United States. The U.S. CPRI is based on information from the Federal Reserve, and includes monthly revisions as published by the Federal Reserve. To smooth month-to-month fluctuations, the U.S. CPRI is measured using a three-month moving average. The April reading reflects production activity during February, March and April.

