US Claims Welcomes IA Capital

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Claims, the longest continuously operating litigation funding company in the United States, is pleased to announce that IA Capital, led by Jason Reese and his team, have joined the US Claims team. IA Capital has been helping plaintiffs for the last 15 years and has a great reputation in the marketplace. Jason Reese will join US Claims as a Regional Vice President and will continue to help plaintiffs and attorneys with their financial needs.

Donna Lee Jones, President of US Claims commented on this strategic addition, "I am so pleased to welcome Jason and his team to US Claims. I have known Jason for a number of years and always enjoyed collaborating with him. I am excited that Jason and his team have decided to join our family."

Jason Reese, Vice President of IA Capital, also commented, "I am excited to join forces with US Claims. We have similar views on how we conduct our business and treat our customers. It was important for me to find a partner who values the business that I have built and has the capital to continue to grow and expand."

About US Claims: US Claims (www.USClaims.com) makes Litigation Funding Simplified and provides litigation funding for plaintiffs, attorneys and surgeries. Its flagship offering is providing non-recourse financial support to personal injury victims, many of whom have endured tremendous suffering from wrongful conviction, defective products, unsafe premises, motor vehicle accidents , and other types of accidents. This financial support provides injured plaintiffs the means to pay bills and endure the often long and arduous litigation process. In addition, US Claims provides specialized lending to personal injury law firms to help them grow their practices.

SOURCE USClaims

