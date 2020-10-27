U.S. Climate Activists Launch National EAT MORE KELP® Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spurred into action by the devastating impacts of climate change already making landfall in North America, a collaboration of activists, regenerative ocean farmers and climate groups have unified to build an Eat More Kelp® public awareness campaign from coast to coast. The initiative is designed to change the trajectory of culinary culture in the United States and Canada to include more carbon-capturing, ocean-grown domestic sea vegetables.

The first phase of the campaign was unveiled today as founders of The Kelp Fund, Inc., in New York City launched a new website and e-commerce platform, making Eat More Kelp® branded merchandise available to concerned citizens and organizations around the world who are seeking impactful ways to raise awareness about how to fight climate change. The regenerative kelp crops and climate cuisine that the campaign promotes capture five times more carbon from the atmosphere than terrestrial vegetable crops, such as kale or lettuce, and require no fresh water or fertilizer. Today the group also announced the opening of a long-awaited sign-up phase for the first Community Supported Kelp Crop (CSKC) program in the U.S., designed to undergird new kelp farming operations off the coasts of New York and California.

Along with the website launch, founders of The Kelp Fund have released a lengthy list of Goodwill Ambassadors that have committed to driving the Eat More Kelp® campaign in cities and towns across the continent from Newfoundland to Homer, AK. Ambassadors include climate activists such as Dr. Ayana Johnson (author of All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis) and Bren Smith (author of Eat Like a Fish: My Adventures as a Fisherman Turned Restorative Ocean Farmer), as well as influential chefs including Michael Wurster, Culinary Director for the Google Corporation in North America.

A percentage of proceeds from the Eat More Kelp® campaign will support GreenWave.org, a pioneering non-profit that is striving to put 5,000 regenerative ocean farmers to work in North America over the next five years and capture more than 25 million pounds of CO2 from the atmosphere. Through an additional partnership with Carbonfund.org Foundation, a leading organization specializing in aggressive carbon capture and offsetting initiatives, The Kelp Fund has already offset more than 35 Tonnes of C02 emissions, securing carbon neutrality for the Eat More Kelp® campaign through 2021.

