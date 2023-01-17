US commercial construction market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US commercial construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 107.69 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.62% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Commercial Construction Market 2023-2027

Commercial construction market in US - Five forces

The commercial construction market in US is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Commercial construction market in US – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Commercial construction market in US - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (building and others) and sector (private construction and public construction).

The private construction segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This segment includes the construction of restaurants, grocery stores, shopping centers, office facilities, hospitals, and educational institutions. The construction sector in the US has witnessed high investments owing to rapid urbanization. The rising demand for new office spaces and administrative buildings, along with the expansion of the existing office spaces, is also driving the growth of the segment. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the private construction segment during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Commercial construction market in US – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in the construction of green buildings is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. The construction, establishment, and subsequent services of a building consume a substantial amount of energy.

Green buildings lower energy consumption and efficiently use the available energy to meet all their requirements.

The by-products released into the environment from such buildings are recycled. Therefore, such buildings help conserve energy while operating efficiently.

The demand for green buildings will grow at a significant rate owing to the increasing awareness about global warming and climate change.

Such factors are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of smart cities is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. In smart cities, the effective management of operations includes the integration of information and communication and the adoption of the latest technologies.

The emergence of smart cities results in the development of functional areas such as transportation, traffic management, energy efficiency and sustainability, and governance.

The rising number of smart city projects across the US will create a need for the construction of advanced road network systems.

Therefore, such factors are expected to create growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of workforce in the construction industry is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. There is a shortage of skilled workers, as vendors are unable to find skilled workforce to carry out their operations.

As a result, companies need to turn down new orders due to the lack of skilled workforces such as technicians, site managers, and plumbers.

Therefore, the lack of a skilled workforce is impeding the growth of the market in the US during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this US commercial construction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial construction market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial construction market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the US commercial construction market

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,123.8 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (buildings construction, heavy and civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The construction market size in Spain is expected to increase to USD 14.54 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (commercial and residential) and type (rehabilitation and maintenance and new projects).

US Commercial Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 107.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 0.56 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, AECOM, Bechtel Corp., Clark Construction Group LLC, Clayco, DPR Construction, Ferrovial SA, Fluor Corp., Gilbane Inc., Hensel Phelps, HOCHTIEF AG, Holder Construction Group LLC, Kiewit Corp., Parsons Corp., PCL Constructors Inc., Skanska AB, STO Building Group, The Walsh Group, and Tutor Perini Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Sector



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Commercial construction market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Commercial construction market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Sector Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Sector Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Sector

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Sector - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Sector - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Sector

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Sector



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Sector

6.3 Private construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Private construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Private construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Private construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Private construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Public construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Public construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Public construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Public construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Public construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Sector

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Sector ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Building - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Building - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Building - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Building - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Building - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 53: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 55: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Exhibit 58: Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Overview



Exhibit 59: Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 60: Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA - Key offerings

11.4 AECOM

Exhibit 61: AECOM - Overview



Exhibit 62: AECOM - Business segments



Exhibit 63: AECOM - Key news



Exhibit 64: AECOM - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: AECOM - Segment focus

11.5 Bechtel Corp.

Exhibit 66: Bechtel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Bechtel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 68: Bechtel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Bechtel Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Clark Construction Group LLC

Exhibit 70: Clark Construction Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 71: Clark Construction Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Clark Construction Group LLC - Key offerings

11.7 DPR Construction

Exhibit 73: DPR Construction - Overview



Exhibit 74: DPR Construction - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: DPR Construction - Key offerings

11.8 Ferrovial SA

Exhibit 76: Ferrovial SA - Overview



Exhibit 77: Ferrovial SA - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Ferrovial SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Ferrovial SA - Segment focus

11.9 Fluor Corp.

Exhibit 80: Fluor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Fluor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Fluor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Fluor Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Gilbane Inc.

Exhibit 84: Gilbane Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Gilbane Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Gilbane Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 HOCHTIEF AG

Exhibit 87: HOCHTIEF AG - Overview



Exhibit 88: HOCHTIEF AG - Business segments



Exhibit 89: HOCHTIEF AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: HOCHTIEF AG - Segment focus

11.12 Kiewit Corp.

Exhibit 91: Kiewit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Kiewit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Kiewit Corp. - Key offerings

11.13 Parsons Corp.

Exhibit 94: Parsons Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Parsons Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Parsons Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Parsons Corp. - Segment focus

11.14 Skanska AB

Exhibit 98: Skanska AB - Overview



Exhibit 99: Skanska AB - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Skanska AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Skanska AB - Segment focus

11.15 STO Building Group

Exhibit 102: STO Building Group - Overview



Exhibit 103: STO Building Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: STO Building Group - Key offerings

11.16 The Walsh Group

Exhibit 105: The Walsh Group - Overview



Exhibit 106: The Walsh Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: The Walsh Group - Key offerings

11.17 Tutor Perini Corp.

Exhibit 108: Tutor Perini Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Tutor Perini Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Tutor Perini Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Tutor Perini Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 112: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 113: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 114: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 115: Research methodology



Exhibit 116: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 117: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 118: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio