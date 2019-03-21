US Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019?2024

NEW YORK, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the US commercial lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019?2024. The US commercial lawn mower market is expected to reach revenues of more than $4billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over4% during 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period



Information offered in the US commercial lawn mower market report include:

• Overview and market dynamics of the landscaping industry

• Dawn of the robotic lawn mowers – Understanding the design and working systems

• Macroeconomic factors enabling market growth – Impact of economic development

• Top trends, opportunity assessment, drivers, and restraints

• Garden equipment market overview – Market size and forecast | 2018?2024

• US commercial lawn mower market - Historical data | 2016?2017

• Market segmentation ? Detailed analysis of market segmentation that includes product type, end-user type, fuel type, mower blade type, start type, and drive type

• Competitive landscape – It provides information about leading seven key vendors and 48 other prominent players.



Key Highlights of the US Commercial Mower Market:

1. The leading vendors are investing in the development of advanced models to sustain the intense competition in the US commercial lawn mower market.

2. The growing affinity for green spaces and a large community of landscapers will boost the demand for commercial and robotic lawn mowers in the US market.

3. The rising number of M&As will initiate competition in terms of reliability, technology, and price in the US commercial lawn mower market.

4. Bosch plans to launch Indego S+ in 2019, which has the ability to stay connected with a virtual assistant such as Alexa in the market.

5. Amazon.com, eBay, RobotShop, MowDirect, and other regional players will contribute to the growth and revenues in the US commercial lawn mower market.

6. Atlanta Beltline is a sustainable redevelopment project with a planned loop of 2,000 acres of parks and about 33 miles of multi-use trail; expected to be completed by 2030 will boost sales of commercial mowers in the market.



US Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation Analysis



Market Size & Forecast by Product Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Product Type

• Walk-behind Mowers

• Self-propelled

• Push Mower (excl. Reel)

• Hover Mowers

• Ride-on Mowers

• Standard Ride-on

• Zero Turn

• Lawn Tractor

• Garden Tractor

• Robotic Mowers



Market Size & Forecast by Fuel Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Electric-powered

• Corded & Cordless

• Battery-powered

• Propane-powered



Market Size & Forecast by End-user Type| 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

End-user Type

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



Market Size & Forecast by Mower Blade | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Mower Blades

• Cylinder Blades

• Deck/Standard Blades

• Mulching Blades

• Lifting Blades



Market Size & Forecast by Drive Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Drive Type

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)



Market Size & Forecast by Start Type | 2019-2024

• Revenue

• Unit Volume

Start Type

• Keyed Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)



US Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Overview



The emergent trend towards better manageability, better information security, lower maintenance cost, and overall benefits are contributing to the growth of the US commercial lawn mower market. Systems that can easily be managed internally with the help of existing IT resources and within the existing IT security policies are gaining traction among end-users in the US market. For instance, Bosch Power Tools leverages IoT data from its connected robotic lawn mowers (Indego 400 Connect) to address its customers' needs in the market better. The leading players are investing in the latest advancements to boost the adoption of this machinery in the US commercial lawn mower market. The integration of voice recognition technology combined with consumer data analytics will promote the adoption of smart tech solutions among consumers in the US market. The increasing number of consumers investing in lawn maintenance activities and gardening will lead to demand for machines with varied power, speed, versatility, and capabilities of handling numerous terrains in the US market. The use of agile technologies will increase the efficiencies of the commercial mowers and enable landscapers to keep track of valuable information such as product performance and operation statistics and help lift off the worry of having to keep track of real-time data and take business decisions in the market. The introduction of new variants with advanced features and adoption of electric lawn mowers will drive innovation in the commercial lawn mower market in US.



US Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics



The emergence and development of innovative robotic mowers are fueling the adoption rate in the US commercial lawn mower market. The vendors are launching new lawn mowers equipped with machine vision to identify obstacles and a compass, accelerometer, GPS, camera, and safety sensors in the US market. The increasing focus on adoption of smart technology and going green concept is fueling the growth of the US market. These mowing machines are designed to have the least amount of human intervention and are built-in safety features that are installed in many variants to prevent injuries in the US market. The connection with smartphones and smart devices will also enable the user to schedule the lawn mowing activity and thus keep a track on the overall process in the market. The introduction of devices with theft protection systems and anti-theft features will result in the evolution of the US commercial lawn mower market.



Top trends observed in the US commercial lawn mower market include:

• Exponential Growth of the Landscaping Industry

• Development of Sustainable Cities in the US

• Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

• Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology



US Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Key Vendor Analysis

The US commercial lawn mower market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many international and regional players. The leading manufacturers are offering a wide range of forest, construction, and garden equipment to attract the maximum number of consumers in the US market.



The major vendors in the US commercial lawn mower market are:

• Deere & Co

• Honda Power Equipment

• Husqvarna

• Kubota

• MTD Products

• Bosch

• The Toro Company



Other prominent vendors include AGCO, Alamo Group, AL-KO, Ariens Company, Bad Boy Mowers, Black + Decker, Blount International, Bobcat Company, Briggs & Stratton, Carraro, Einhell Germany, Emak Group, ErkuntTraktorSanayii, E.ZICOM, Generac Power Systems, Greenworks Tool, Grey Technology (GTECH), Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hitachi, Hustler Turf Equipment, Linea Tielle, LG, Lowe's Corporation (Kobalt), Makita Corporation, Mamibot, Masport, McLane Manufacturing, Mean Green Products, MilagrowHumanTech, Moridge Manufacturing, Ningbo NGP Industry, Positec Tool (WORX), SCAG Power Equipment, Schiller Grounds Care, Shibaura, Snow Joe, STIGA, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard force), Swisher Acquisition, Techtronic Industries, Textron, The Kobi Company, Turflynx, Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics), Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS).



The report also includes

1. The analysis of the US commercial lawn mower market provides market size and growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US commercial lawn mower market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of US commercial lawn mower market.

5. The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



