U.S. Commercial Payment Cards Market Trends Report 2022: COVID-19 Impacts on the Commercial Card Space with a Focus on Small Business Market Opportunities

Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. Market Trends sizes the commercial card market with breakouts and forecasts for Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, as well as quantifications for purchasing card vs. travel and entertainment (T&E) cards.

In addition, this report assesses and analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the commercial card space, including a focus on small business market opportunities for commercial cards.

Within the commercial card industry, product line extensions are a key driver of adoption and revenue, as is the continuing displacement of legacy payment products.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the reorganization of the economic life of non-essential businesses with a higher percentage of corporate staff shifting to telecommuting and home offices, and with retailers moving more of their business to online storefronts. Business travel and entertainment stopped virtually overnight in March 2020 and has sputteringly attempted to restart but to date, The rise of new COVID-19 variants continues to make virtual meetings the safest way to interact with clients and prospects.

These events in conjunction with the closing of international borders, e-commerce's ongoing trajectory in claiming a share of sales, the increasing digitization of all payments, the imperative for real-time payments unslowed by national borders, and the rise of fintech create a complex, growing and profitable landscape for the commercial card industry.

Overall, this report reviews the major commercial card issuers' strategies to reignite purchase activity, rebuild their card portfolios and create sufficient value for the large, midsized and smaller business accounts to keep them on board as clients.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overall Credit Card Purchase Volume

Trends for the Major Networks

Credit Card Receivables Remain Below 2019 Levels

Largest Consumer Card Issuers Are Among Largest Commercial Card Issuers

Commercial Card Market Purchase Volume

Impacts of Covid-19 and Opportunities for Growth

Changes in Business Behaviors

Positive Commercial Card Market Impacts of Covid-19

Virtual Cards Are Driving Growth

Optimizing the Power of Network Rails

Fintechs Shake Up Commercial Card Market

Fintechs Harvest New Customers

Focus on the Card Networks

Visa as Largest U.S. Credit Card Network

The Visa Customer Base

Visa Becoming a Network of Networks

Commercial Credit and Debit Within Mastercard Branded Volume

The Mastercard Customer Base

Mastercard's Digital Doors

The Closed Loop Card Power of American Express

The American Express Customer Base

American Express Vs. Visa and Mastercard

Commercial Card Network Forecast Through 2025

Purchasing and T&E Card Trends

Use Case for Virtual Cards Continues Expanding

T&E is a Three-Legged Stool

Make Money by Saving Money: Hotel Re-Shopping

Bank of America Anticipates the Return of Business Travel

Focus on Small Business

Small Business Base

Small Businesses at 35% of Commercial Card Spending

Covid-19 Impact on Small Business

Fed Reserve Small Business Survey

Shift in Provider Mix for Capital

Smaller Businesses' Constant Need for Capital

Differentiating Products for Small Business

Chapter 2: Credit Card and Commercial Card Volume Trends

Chapter Highlights

Types of Commercial Cards

Purchasing Cards, Corporate Cards, and Other

Large Organizations Use Multiple Types of Cards

A Huge Market Opportunity

Overall Credit Card Purchase Volume

Trends for the Major Networks

Credit Card Receivables Remain Below 2019 Levels

Largest Consumer Card Issuers Are Among Largest Commercial Card Issuers

Commercial Card Market Purchase Volume

The Big Three

Chapter 3: The Competitive Landscape

Chapter Highlights

Impacts of Covid-19

Changes in Business Behaviors

Pandemic Reshaped Organizations and Corporate Spending

Travel and Entertainment Spend Levels May Not Recover

Pandemic Increased Corporation'S Allowable Suppliers by 29%

Covid-19 Ramps Up Technology Transformation

Opportunities for Market Growth

Every Business Payment is An Opportunity

Virtual Cards Are Driving Growth

Security and Fraud Concerns Drive Commercial Card Adoption

Optimizing the Power of Network Rails

Fintechs Shake Up Commercial Card Market

Fintechs Solve Problems They Are Confronting Themselves

Network Innovator: American Express

Amex Bets on Business Debit Card Use

Fintechs Pressure Traditional Issuers to Innovate

Ramp: Competing With American Express

Ramp Acquiring Its Way to Saving Companies More Money

Divvy: Eliminating Manual Processes

Brex: Daily Payments Build Credit

Network Innovator: Mastercard

Mastercard Pay & Split Launches in Asia-Pacific Region

Chapter 4: Focus on the Card Networks

Chapter Highlights

Visa

Largest U.S. Credit Card Network

The Visa Customer Base

Visa Becoming a Network of Networks

Mastercard

Commercial Credit and Debit Accounts for 11% of Branded Volume

The Mastercard Customer Base

Extending Capabilities of Track Bps

Mastercard's Digital Doors

American Express

Closed Loop Card Power

The American Express Customer Base

The Business of American Express

Commercial Card Network Growth Forecast to 2025

The Covid Challenge

Chapter 5: Purchasing and T&E Card Trends

Chapter Highlights

Overview of Purchasing Cards

The Workhorse Category

Use Case for Virtual Cards Continues Expanding

Virtual Cards Align With Employee Payments Expectations

Advantages of Purchasing Cards

Overview of Travel and Entertainment Cards

A Traditional Cornerstone of Spending for Largest Companies

T&E Spend Data for Largest Road Warriors

Deloitte

IBM

Google

EY

PWC

Microsoft

Categories of Corporate T&E Spending

Airfare: Travel Spend Hit Hard by the Pandemic

Global Business Travel Trends

Domestic Business Travel Trends

Entertainment (Dining) Trends

Hotel Trends

Refining Products in the T&E Market

Make Money by Saving Money: Hotel Re-Shopping

Bank of America Anticipates the Return of Business Travel

Chapter 6: Small Business Focus

Chapter Highlights

Overview of Small Businesses in the U.S.

Small Business Market Characteristics

Small Businesses at 35% of Commercial Card Spending

Qualitative Characteristics of the Small Business Owner

Covid-19 and the Smaller Business

Smaller Business Owners Cut Their Own Salaries

Pandemic's Toll on Small Businesses

Federal Aid Saved Small Businesses During the Pandemic

The Role of Government Aid

Financial Challenges: Debt and Access to Credit

Smaller Businesses Are Always Crunched for Capital

Small Business Cards Mesh the Personal and the Business

The Owner Guarantees the Card Issued to Their Business

Issuers May Report Credit Behaviors to Consumer or Business Credit Bureaus

Advantages of Small Business Cards

Accounting Assistance

Single Statement Transparency

Clear Separation Between Personal and Business Expenses

More Generous Bonus Offers

Build a Small Business Credit Score

JPMorgan Chase: Products for Different Types of Businesses

Business Credit Card Issuer Challenges

A Tale of Ying and Yang: Marketing Strategies of Card Issuers

American Express Retools Its Small Business Strategy

Amex Tackling Institutional Advantages of Big Banks

