U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Public Briefing: "Federal Me Too: Examining Sexual Harassment in Government Workplaces"

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will hold a public briefing to examine the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) enforcement efforts to combat workplace sexual harassment across the federal government, including the frequency of such claims and findings of harassment, the resources dedicated to preventing and redressing harassment, and the impact and efficacy of these enforcement efforts. The briefing will also examine agency-level practices to address sexual harassment at the U.S. Department of State and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The Commission will issue a report from this investigation.

Commissioners will hear from current and former government officials, academic and legal experts, advocates, and individuals who have experienced harassment. Confirmed panelists include:

Congresswoman Jackie Speier

Debra Katz - Katz, Marshall, & Banks LLP

- Katz, Marshall, & Banks LLP Jenna Ben-Yehuda - Truman National Security Project

- Truman National Security Project Dexter Brooks - Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

- Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Mona Charen - Ethics & Public Policy Center

- Ethics & Public Policy Center Dariely Rodriguez - Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Stephen Shih - National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

- National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Gregory Smith - U.S. Department of State

Thursday, May 9, 2019

U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, National Place Building, 1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Suite 1150, Washington, DC 20425 (Entrance on F St. NW)

Invited Panelists: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Open Comment Session (Public Testimony): 5:00 – 6:30 pm EDT

Chair Catherine E. Lhamon will be available for press interviews.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 51 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. For information about the Commission, please visit www.usccr.gov and follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

