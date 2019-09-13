U.S. Company Creating a New & Stable Rare Earth Supply Chain

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML), a recognized leader in the development of technologies and solutions for electrical machines and other magnet-based applications, is unveiling its vision for the transformation of multiple industries that depend on rare earth materials, permanent magnets, and high performance electrical machines through its white paper authored by CEO Mark Senti.

Mining to Magnets for End-Users

As articulated in the report, magnets are at the heart of electrically powered machines. As the world evolves away from purely fossil fuel-powered engines, vehicles, and machines, toward electric and hybrid-powered machines, the need for better, more efficient, more powerful, lighter weight magnets and magnet-powered motors will take priority in industries from transportation to wind energy to robotics and more. The demand for this type of magnet made of Rare Earth Elements (Rare Earths) will grow exponentially.

Today, Permanent magnets represent close to 25% of Rare Earths worldwide use

Currently, the only practical supply of Rare Earths and permanent magnets manufactured from Rare Earths is through China. This is not a sustainable solution from a country with a history of market manipulation and control and an economically adversarial relationship with the USA that recently triggered a global crisis.

AML has developed a novel solution for the optimized design, manufacture and performance of permanent magnets that, combined with efforts from numerous Rare Earth mines worldwide and deep tech Rare Earth processing companies will streamline the supply chain problem, to potentially solve this crisis.

Introducing Building a Better Magnet in America

Creating A New & Stable Rare Earths Supply Chain to Reinvent a Technology & Transform Industry

About AML

Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML) is a recognized leader in the development of technologies and solutions for electrical machines and other magnet – based applications. AML's capabilities are driven by a technology platform comprised of a comprehensive portfolio of intellectual property and know-how. This includes proprietary software for the optimization of electrical machines and magnet solutions, magnet and manufacturing technologies. As a result, AML is a world leader at optimizing magnet-based applications that address products and solutions for energy, transportation, medical, and research. For more information visit: www.AML-Enabled.com

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made under the Safe Harbor Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated. The information contained in this release is as of September 12, 2019. Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

