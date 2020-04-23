U.S. Concrete Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

EULESS, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) ("U.S. Concrete" or the "Company") today announced that due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), governmental restrictions limiting the number of people who may gather together and to support the health and well-being of the Company's stockholders, employees and their families, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") in a virtual meeting only format via webcast. As a result, stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

As described in the Company's proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, stockholders at the close of business on March 19, 2020, the record date, or who hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the stockholder's bank, broker, or nominee, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. The proxy card and voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location of the meeting, but they may continue to be used to vote on the proposals to be presented at the virtual Annual Meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Please see the details below to participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting:

In order to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, stockholders must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/USCR prior to the deadline of 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 12, 2020. You will be required to enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Electronic Availability that you previously received. Upon completing your registration, you will receive further instructions via email, including your unique links that will allow you to access the meeting and will permit you to submit questions. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number provided.

About U.S. Concrete, Inc.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is a leading supplier of aggregates and high-performance concrete for large-scale commercial, residential and infrastructure projects in high-growth markets across the country. The Company holds leading market positions in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas-Fort Worth and Washington, D.C., and its materials have been used in some of the most complex and highly specialized construction projects of the last decade. U.S. Concrete has continued to grow organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions of independent producers in our target markets.

For more information on U.S. Concrete, visit the "About Us" section of our website - www.us-concrete.com/about-us.

