US Conec and Fujikura Announce a Licensing Agreement to Develop and Deliver Multi-sourced, Next-generation Very Small Form Factor MMC Multi-fiber Connectors and MDC Duplex Connectors

Next-generation link architectures employing 400G and beyond with state of the art pluggable transceivers or co-packaged optics are demanding higher-density fiber-optic cabling solutions that cannot be met with existing MPO, LC and SC technology. The VSFF MMC and MDC connector formats meet those challenges for both carrier and data center performance requirements.

"The MMC and MDC connector formats usher in a new era of connectivity by delivering unmatched density, simple insertion/extraction, field configurability and optimal carrier grade performance," said Joe Graham, President of US Conec. "The collaborative effort between US Conec and Fujikura ensures robust supply chain demands are met while opening the door to rapid high-volume deployments with leading edge connector technology."

"We dedicate ourselves to providing exceptional value for our customers and contributing society with "Tsunagu" technologies such as cutting edge of optical fibers, fiber-optic cables, multi-fiber connectivity and so on," said Naoki Okada, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Fujikura. "A combination of Fujikura's game-changing technology, 6,912-fiber ultra-high density fiber-optic cables – WTC® (Wrapping Tube Cable®) with SWR® (Spider Web Ribbon®) and the MDC & MMC connectors provides optimal solutions."

About Fujikura:

Fujikura has contributed to the growth of countries and regions all over the world delivering various products, solutions and services in the fields of power & telecommunication systems, electronics business, automotive products business, etc. through "Tsunagu (the Japanese word meaning Connecting)" technology since its establishment in 1885. In the field of telecommunication systems, Fujikura is one of leading companies in the design, development and delivery of optical fibers for telecommunication and specialty applications, fiber-optic cables especially ultra-high density WTC® with SWR®, fusion splicers and multi-fiber MT-style ferrules and connectors. Fujikura is headquartered in Kiba, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan, has its global network and contributes to customer value creation and society through "Tsunagu" technology.

About US Conec:

US Conec is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With nearly thirty years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, on-board optical interconnects, industrial and military markets worldwide. Key product developments include single-mode and multimode MT-style and custom multi-fiber ferrules, MTP® brand MPO connectors, MXC® connectors, PRIZM® LightTurn® and PRIZM® MT lensed ferrule technology, ELiMENT™ brand LC and SC connectors, very small form factor MDC and MMC connectors, IBC™ brand fiber optic cleaning solutions and termination equipment for multi-fiber interconnects. US Conec is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, and is an equity venture of three leading communication technology companies—Corning Optical Communications, Fujikura, and NTT-AT.

