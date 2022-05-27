U.S. Conference of Mayors Leadership Calls for Quick Senate Action to Address Scourge of Gun Violence

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Executive Committee of the United States Conference of Mayors held an emergency session to address the unending gun violence and evil that continues to claim the lives of countless innocent Americans, including our children, and issued the following statement:

"In the aftermath of the most recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, the nation's mayors stand united across party lines to say enough is enough. We refuse to allow the passage of time to relieve the pressure on Congress to act. Unless our elected officials in Washington finally take this crisis seriously, this plague will soon hit another American city and more precious lives will be lost.

"There is no question that we can reduce gun violence in America without infringing on people's rights. This should not require courage, but simply a willingness to open one's eyes to the carnage taking place every day. 

"Today we reaffirm our strong support for the two bills that have passed the House and are pending in the Senate: The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (H.R. 8) and the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 (H.R. 1446). Next week, more than 170 mayors will be convening in Reno, Nevada for the Conference's 90th Annual Meeting where we will discuss further actions that our nation, and especially the United States Congress, must take."

Members of the United States Conference of Mayors Executive Committee:

Francis X. Suarez

Hillary Schieve

Mayor of Miami, FL

Mayor of Reno, NV

President

Second Vice President


Elizabeth Kautz

Bryan Barnett

Mayor of Burnsville, MN

Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI

Past President

Past President


Greg Fischer

T.M. Franklin 'Frank' Cownie

Mayor of Louisville, KY

Mayor of Des Moines, IA

Past President 


Steve Adler

Hardie Davis, Jr.

Mayor of Austin, TX

Mayor of Augusta, GA


J. Christian Bollwage

Jorge O. Elorza

Mayor of Elizabeth, NJ

Mayor of Providence, RI


James Brainard

John Giles

Mayor of Carmel, IN

Mayor of Mesa, AZ


LaToya Cantrell

Andrew J. Ginther

Mayor of New Orleans, LA

 Mayor of Columbus, OH


Jane Castor

David Holt

Mayor of Tampa, FL

 Mayor of Oklahoma City, OK


Joy Cooper

Lori E. Lightfoot

Mayor of Hallandale Beach, FL

 Mayor of Chicago


Quinton Lucas

Sylvester Turner

Chair, Criminal and Social Justice

Mayor of Houston, TX

Committee

Mayor of Kansas City, MO

Tom Cochran

CEO and Executive Director

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

