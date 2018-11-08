U.S. Conference of Mayors President Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin Leads Delegation to Attend Inauguration of Mexican President-Elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) President, Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, the U.S. Conference of Mayors will attend the inauguration of Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Saturday, December 1, 2018. The bipartisan delegation includes mayors from across the United States, who were invited by President-elect Obrador, the former mayor of Mexico City. The new Mexican Administration has prioritized relationships with U.S. cities as part of its foreign policy.

"The U.S. Conference of Mayors is proud to represent our nation's cities at the inauguration of President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In a time of unprecedented urban globalization, we look forward to strengthening our relationship with Mexico and working together with the new Administration on our shared priorities. We congratulate President-elect Obrador and wish him the best in the days ahead," said Mayor Benjamin.

"The U.S. Conference of Mayors has a long history of working with mayors from around the world, including those from Mexico. We value our longstanding friendship with the incoming Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard as well as our partnership with our Mexican colleagues, which are vital to our international work in creating effective urban policies. We are honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Obrador," said Tom Cochran, USCM CEO & Executive Director.

The USCM delegation includes:

Mayor Steve Benjamin, Columbia (SC), USCM President

Mayor Bryan Barnett, Rochester Hills (MI), USCM Vice President

Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, Burnsville (MN), USCM Past President

Mayor Steve Adler, Austin (TX)

Mayor Alma Beltran, Parlier (CA)

Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, West Sacramento (CA)

Mayor John Giles, Mesa (AZ)

Mayor Dee Margo, El Paso (TX)

Mayor Tony Martinez, Brownsville (TX)

Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Yuma (AZ)

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio (TX)

Mayor Thomas Smalls, Culver City (CA)

Mayor Donald Wagner, Irvine (CA)

Mayor Jerry Weiers, Glendale (AZ)

Mayor Nan Whaley, Dayton (OH)

Mayor Thelda Williams, Phoenix (AZ)

Tom Cochran, USCM CEO and Executive Director

