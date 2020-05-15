US Congenital Heart Defect Devices Market Analysis, Featuring Abbott Structural Heart, Edwards Lifesciences Llc and Medtronic Plc

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Congenital Heart Defect Devices: Focus on the U.S. Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed survey of congenital heart defect devices in the U.S. This report highlights the current and future market potential of congenital heart defect devices and supplements this with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, technological advancements and market dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2035 and provides company profiles. The report details the types of devices involved in the treatment of congenital heart defects such as pulmonary valved conduits, pulmonary and cardiovascular patches, septal occluders and mechanical mitral valves. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2018 (the base year), 2019 and 2035 (the forecast year).

The Report Includes:

An overview of the U.S. congenital heart defect devices market

Analyses of the market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of the market forecast through 2035

Insight into the congenital heart disease background, understanding the need for specific device codes, market analysis by various product segments, and recent technological advancements

A holistic review of a broad list of hospitals/healthcare providers famed for congenital heart disease surgeries and specialties thereof

Emphasis on the stringent government regulations, product innovations, and application areas

Assessment of the competitive environment among the leading vendors, their market share analysis and financial portfolios

Evaluation of data related to the incidence and prevalence of congenital heart defects (by disease categories) within the U.S.

The goals of this study were to understand the current market scenario for congenital heart defect devices in the U.S. and to determine the market's growth potential over the period from 2018 through the end of 2035. The study explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that impact the growth of the market. The main objective of this report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the current market for congenital heart defect devices in the U.S.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Bottom-Up Approach

Top-Down Approach

Sources

Secondary Research Sources

Primary Research Sources

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Disease Background



Chapter 4 Market Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Procedure

Market Breakdown by Type of Device

Market Breakdown by Age Group

Sales Data

Device Codes

Diagnostic Codes for Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Defect Surgeries

Top Hospitals for Congenital Heart Disease Surgeries

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Congenital Heart Disease

Technological Advancements

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Market Restraints

Regulatory Constraints

Reimbursement Issues

Inflated Cost of Devices

Market Challenges

Intense Competition

Slow Adoption of Technologies

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Major Companies

Abbott Structural Heart

Edwards Lifesciences Llc

Medtronic Plc

Chapter 7 Bibliography



