U.S. Consumer Healthcare Advocacy Group (USCHAG) Announces Partnership with IBM Solutions

BOSTON, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Consumer Healthcare Advocacy Group (USCHAG) is pleased to announce a formal partnership with IBM Solutions. While the details of the relationship are confidential, the partnership includes elements of data acquisition, utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and IBM's Watson capabilities to effect positive and empowering change for consumers when working with the American healthcare system.

IBM Watson (PRNewsfoto/USCHAG)

In development for over a decade and Founded in 2018, USCHAG is a family of life enhancing brands united in the pursuit of these game changing advancements. The company is operated by an experienced team of professionals from all areas of the healthcare industry, each sharing one goal - to help its members take full control of their healthcare.

USCHAG champions the idea that Artificial Intelligence is the answer to the changes required to improve the American healthcare system. "It's not just about technology, but the combination of technology and people that will redirect, supercharge, and improve how things are done," shared Scott George, CEO of USCHAG.

IBM, the leader in deep learning artificial intelligence, chose USCHAG as a partner because both companies are aligned in their desire to enhance people's lives. While both companies have been working together for some time, this announcement coincides with the launch of USCHAG's flagship Advocacy Concepts, Reducemed, Medserve, WePharm, Benimax, InsureSWOT and LegalMed, scheduled for May of 2020.

One of the biggest goals of USCHAG is to put healthcare decision-making back into the hands of the American consumer, the very people who are paying for the healthcare. "Today, the American people aren't getting what they pay for, when it comes to healthcare," continued Logrippo. "the lack of knowledge and available information about healthcare benefits and processes within the system, which IBM is helping us address, is at the root of the issues that we are able to solve."

For more information about USCHAG, please visit http://www.uschag.com/

Media Contact:

Heather Logrippo

617.957.3868

[email protected]

SOURCE USCHAG

Related Links

http://www.uschag.com

