U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Fast Track Recall

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Furniture Connexion Recalls Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/The-Furniture-Connexion-Recalls-Modavari-Forrest-Live-Edge-Benches-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches

Hazard: The recalled bench can tip over while in use, posing fall and injury hazards to the consumer.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Furniture Connexion Inc for a free a repair kit. The Furniture Connexion Inc is contacting all purchasers directly.

Consumer Contact:

The Furniture Connexion Inc collect at 971-420-8258 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email to [email protected], or www.porterdesignsusa.com/productsafety and click on the "Recall-Forrest Live Edge Bench" link for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5,400

Description:

This recall involves Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches. Model number LE6 is printed on the carton. This bench has a solid wood top and two metal legs. The bench is 60 inches wide, 14 inches deep and 18 inches high. The wooden top is a natural finish and the leg color is gunmetal.

Description Model Number Size Modavari Forrest Live Edge Bench LE6 60.0" (W) x 14.0" (D) x 18.0" (H)

Incidents/Injuries: The Furniture Connexion has received 12 reports of tipping or instability, including two injuries. Injuries include a head injury and toe injury.

Sold At: Fred Meyer & Smith's Marketplace Stores nationwide from December 2017 through March 2020 for about $300.

Importer: The Furniture Connexion Inc, of Portland, Ore.

Distributor: Fred Meyer & Smith's Marketplace, of Portland, Ore.

Manufactured in: India

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 20-142

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

