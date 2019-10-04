US Consumer Spending on Women's Clothing to Increase 1.9% Per Year in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US retail demand for women's clothing is forecast to increase 1.9% per year in nominal terms through 2023, according to Women's Clothing: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Ongoing population expansion will underlie gains. Increasing personal income will drive spending on luxury, environmentally friendly, and name-brand items. An ongoing athleisure trend will boost demand for higher priced apparel made from performance materials. However, growing raw material costs and the threat of tariffs on clothing from China will force apparel manufacturers to lower margins or raise prices.

Slowing growth in retail markups due to ongoing expansion in off-price and e-commerce retail will weigh on retail-level demand gains. Furthermore, the mature market for clothing will limit volume growth and price increases. In addition, more women are purchasing apparel (especially athletic apparel) wearable for a variety of activities in diverse social contexts, such as fitness centers, workplaces, and restaurants, containing growth in wardrobe size.

These and other key insights are featured in Women's Clothing: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) on women's clothing in nominal US dollars at the retail level. Total spending is segmented by product in terms of:

tops

bottoms

intimates and sleepwear

dresses

coats, jackets, and suits

accessories

other clothing, such as jumpsuits, overalls, and tracksuits

To illustrate historical trends, total spending, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

For the purposes of this report, the term "PCE" is considered to be interchangeable with retail-level demand. Clothing for infants is excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of women's clothing are excluded from demand and trade figures.

