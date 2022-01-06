U.S. Council for Athletes' Health to Provide Health, Safety and Wellness Programming to Minnesota Youth Athletic Services

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Youth Athletics Services has enlisted the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health (USCAH) to provide health, safety and wellness education for the MYAS youth athletes, parents, coaches, officials, and event staff, the organizations announced today.

USCAH has served as a health education resource for MYAS throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, positioning the organization as the first youth sport organization in the nation to provide COVID education and daily screening platform for athletes, parents, coaches, officials, and event staff. From that initial touchpoint, the CBPA and USCAH began working on a partnership to provide more extensive educational opportunities for parents.

"It's imperative for all involved in youth sports – parents, coaches, officials and staff – to have at least a baseline understanding of the health and safety-related risks associated with sports," Dr. James R. Borchers, USCAH president and CEO, said. "MYAS is doing great work in providing a resource for education and support to those individuals directly responsible for young athletes and USCAH is honored to provide a fully-customized health, safety and welfare component."

Program participants will have access to a library of online courses within USCAH's Athletics Healthspace website or app with trainings in the subject areas of:

Activity management

Athlete health and wellness

Athlete recovery

COVID-19

Diversity, equity and inclusion in healthcare

Emergency preparedness

Healthcare services and facilities

Injury/illness management and prevention

Mental Health

These education modules are tailored to parents and focused on the protection and wellbeing of youth sports participants with content that empowers families to make educated athletic healthcare decision.

"Our collaborative partnership with USCAH further strengthens the mission of the MYAS—to improve the delivery of youth sports services to athletes, coaches, parents, officials, and the associations that serve them," Dawson Blanck, MYAS executive director and CEO, said.

"Participation must be healthy and safe, and education is the key to ensuring the community sport associations aligned with the MYAS provide healthy and safe participation environments. This is the first of many programs and resources USCAH will bring to the MYAS—where Youth Sports Done Right is built on a foundation of health, wellness, and safety education and programming."

USCAH partners with teams, leagues and organizations at all levels of sport to provide athlete health, safety and welfare consultation, education, and compliance resources. It works with more than 100 schools at the college and junior college level and currently has league-wide partnerships with nine NCAA conferences, including the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

About MYAS: Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Inc. (MYAS) was organized in 1991 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the delivery of youth sports services to young athletes, coaches and parents. MYAS is Minnesota's largest multi-sport organization focused solely on youth athletics with more than 150,000 kids participating in our programs annually.

About USCAH: The U.S. Council for Athletes' Health provides independent, third-party athlete health and safety consultation, education and compliance from a team of experts with nearly 300 years of experience in athletics healthcare and administration. Founded in 2017, USCAH is committed to the health, safety and welfare of all athletes at all levels and dedicated to the mission of collaborating with every athletic organization to inspire and ensure athlete health and safety is a priority.

