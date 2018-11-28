US Court of Appeals Denies Actavis's Petition for Rehearing Regarding Validity of the Zubsolv® Patent

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.) today announces that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied Actavis Elizabeth LLC's (Actavis) combined petition for panel rehearing and rehearing en banc in the case regarding Orexo's Zubsolv US patent 8,940,330.

On September 10, 2018, the US Court of Appeals reversed the invalidity decision previously rendered by the District Court of Delaware in November 2016 and found Orexo's long term Zubsolv US patent 8,940,330 to be valid. The patent expires in 2032. On October 24, 2018, Actavis filed a petition for panel rehearing and rehearing en banc, which has now been denied.

Orexo will host a Capital Markets Day on December 6, in Stockholm, Sweden, to share information about the company strategy following the positive outcome of the patent litigation process against Actavis. The complete program and information about registration is available on the Company´s corporate web site.

