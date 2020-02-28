U.S. Credit Card Data Book 2020: Featuring ACI Worldwide, Bank of America, Chase, Citi, Federal Reserve System, and FICO
2019 was a banner year for many credit card issuers, as the stars aligned.
Unemployment and inflation were low, interest margins were at a peak, collection results were favorable, and total open accounts grew slightly. According to this report, 2020 will likely be slightly better, and more profitable, assuming the economic tides do not turn.
Credit card risk is fragile right now. Times have been good, but that sooner or later economic shift draws closer every month. Use the 2020 Credit Card Data Book to see where sensitivities exist.
As an example, if there is a sudden shift, warning bells will ring at credit card issuers and they will quickly tighten credit to protect their balance sheets. As that happens, delinquency will start to climb. This ends up as high credit losses and increased non-interest expense.
Right now, infrastructure and credit management are as important as portfolio growth. Risks are higher than ever, and issuers must ensure that their credit management policies and systems are ready to react. Overflow and diversion strategies, champion/challenger testing, and a battle-ready credit management team are the order of the day.
Highlights of the Research Report
- Key industry metrics to watch in 2020
- Growth in revolving debt
- Average credit card debt
- Credit card return on assets
- Originations and total active accounts
- Trillions of dollars in contingent credit card liability
- Interest rate margins
- Household debt burdens
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Credit Card Portfolios: Measuring Consumer Credit
- Revolving Debt in the United States
- Competing for Share of Consumers' Borrowing Capacity
- Account Growth Will Slow
- Return on Assets (ROA)
4. Credit Card Product Demand
- Consumer Demand by Loan Type
- New Account Trends: Demand vs Credit Policy
- Originations Trend
5. Credit Risk
- The Credit Card Aging Process
- Early Credit Card Delinquency Is Creeping Up
- Slow Increases in Delinquency Spread Across Loan Types
- The Flow Toward Write-off Slows but Continues to Increase
- Unused Credit Card Lines
6. External Factors
- The Prime Interest Rate Will Likely Rise
- Debt Burden and the Household Budget
- Record Low Unemployment Rate
- Personal Bankruptcies
7. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- ACI Worldwide
- Bank of America
- Chase
- Citi
- Federal Reserve System
- FICO
