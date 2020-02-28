U.S. Credit Card Data Book 2020: Featuring ACI Worldwide, Bank of America, Chase, Citi, Federal Reserve System, and FICO

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2020 Credit Card Data Book: Good Times Roll a Bit Longer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2019 was a banner year for many credit card issuers, as the stars aligned.



Unemployment and inflation were low, interest margins were at a peak, collection results were favorable, and total open accounts grew slightly. According to this report, 2020 will likely be slightly better, and more profitable, assuming the economic tides do not turn.



Credit card risk is fragile right now. Times have been good, but that sooner or later economic shift draws closer every month. Use the 2020 Credit Card Data Book to see where sensitivities exist.

As an example, if there is a sudden shift, warning bells will ring at credit card issuers and they will quickly tighten credit to protect their balance sheets. As that happens, delinquency will start to climb. This ends up as high credit losses and increased non-interest expense.

Right now, infrastructure and credit management are as important as portfolio growth. Risks are higher than ever, and issuers must ensure that their credit management policies and systems are ready to react. Overflow and diversion strategies, champion/challenger testing, and a battle-ready credit management team are the order of the day.



Highlights of the Research Report

Key industry metrics to watch in 2020

Growth in revolving debt

Average credit card debt

Credit card return on assets

Originations and total active accounts

Trillions of dollars in contingent credit card liability

Interest rate margins

Household debt burdens

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Credit Card Portfolios: Measuring Consumer Credit

Revolving Debt in the United States

Competing for Share of Consumers' Borrowing Capacity

Account Growth Will Slow

Return on Assets (ROA)

4. Credit Card Product Demand

Consumer Demand by Loan Type

New Account Trends: Demand vs Credit Policy

Originations Trend

5. Credit Risk

The Credit Card Aging Process

Early Credit Card Delinquency Is Creeping Up

Slow Increases in Delinquency Spread Across Loan Types

The Flow Toward Write-off Slows but Continues to Increase

Unused Credit Card Lines

6. External Factors

The Prime Interest Rate Will Likely Rise

Debt Burden and the Household Budget

Record Low Unemployment Rate

Personal Bankruptcies

7. Conclusions



Companies Mentioned



ACI Worldwide

Bank of America

Chase

Citi

Federal Reserve System

FICO

