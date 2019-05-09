US Demand for Janitorial Equipment & Supplies to Rise 1.5% Yearly in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for janitorial equipment and supplies is forecast to see 1.5% annual gains in nominal terms through 2023, according to Janitorial Equipment & Supplies: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will be driven by economic expansion, which will increase building utilization and boost daily cleaning requirements, as well as promote growth in the number of business establishments and gains in nonresidential floor space. Heightened interest in sustainable and environmentally friendly cleaning practices will buoy demand for products that limit water or chemical consumption. Concerns about the risk of cross-contamination and employee injury will drive sales of value-added products. Rising interest in autonomous floor care machines will further fuel sales, as will interest in replacing older, noisy equipment with quieter products suited to the service industry trend toward daytime cleaning. Pricing pressure attributable to imports and market maturity in manual cleaning products and bags and containers will prevent faster gains.

These and other key insights are featured in Janitorial Equipment & Supplies: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US janitorial equipment and supplies demand in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

manual cleaning products

bags and containers

automated floor cleaners, such as multipurpose floor machines, vacuum cleaners, and waxing and polishing machines

other products and accessories such as caddies, dust pans, floor machine pads, handles, janitorial carts, mop wringers, power cleaning equipment, sprayers, and tool holders

Total demand is also segmented by market as follows:

office buildings

institutional buildings

commercial buildings

industrial buildings

residential buildings

other markets such as amusement parks, business and transportation service industries, and personal service establishments

To illustrate historical trends, total demand is provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017; the various segments are reported at five-year intervals for 2007, 2012, and 2017.

All chemical cleaning products and household-grade equipment and supplies are excluded from the scope of this report, although household vacuums used by cleaning professionals are included. Cross-industry and vertical market software are also excluded.

