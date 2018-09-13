US Demand for Sleep Products to Expand 2.6% Annually to 2022

CLEVELAND, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for sleep products is forecast to expand 2.6% annually through 2022, according to Sleep Products: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Rising levels of disposable personal income will support replacement purchases, while expansion in housing construction activity will drive sales related to new household formation and housing turnover.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Sleep-Products-United-States-FF20011/

US demand for innerspring mattress, the largest product segment, is forecast to expand to 2022. Value gains will be supported by a shift in the product mix toward higher-priced offerings. Rising incorporation of specialty materials such as memory foam and latex will drive gains as these high-end hybrid mattresses grow in popularity.

These and other key insights are featured in Sleep Products: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US sleep product demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

innerspring mattresses

non-innerspring mattresses

foundations

sleep system ensembles

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

http://www.freedoniafocusreports.com

