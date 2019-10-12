US Demand for Water Disinfection Equipment to Rise 6.3% Yearly in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for water disinfection equipment in the US is forecast to increase 6.3% per year in nominal terms to 2023, according to Water Disinfection Equipment: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Growth will be supported by several factors, including:

the adoption of chemical generation equipment in industries where chemical disinfectants are necessary, but where the hazards associated with handling chlorine gas and other chemicals are a major source of concern

the increasing cost effectiveness of ultraviolet (UV) systems, particularly in applications requiring large volumes of ultrapure water

the expanding availability of new products such as ultrasonic equipment, which has the added effect of reducing corrosion

The fastest gains are expected from UV systems, which are generally less expensive to operate than ozone systems and can be more efficient at treating large volumes of water.

These and other key insights are featured in Water Disinfection Equipment: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US water disinfection equipment demand in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

chemical generation equipment

UV equipment

ozone generation equipment

other products such as thermal equipment, ultrasonic equipment, and electrolytic equipment

Total demand is also segmented by market as follows:

municipal

commercial and residential

manufacturing

other markets such as power generation, aquaculture and agriculture, mining, and oil and gas production

To illustrate historical trends, total demand is provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018; the various segments are reported at five-year intervals for 2008, 2013, and 2018.

In the scope of this report, water disinfection equipment is defined as equipment used to treat water used as supply, process, cooling, or boiler water, or wastewater from municipal and industrial sources. Excluded from this report are bulk chemicals not administered via chemical generation equipment, other types of water treatment equipment such as filtration or membrane systems, and non-treatment equipment such as monitoring and metering systems.

