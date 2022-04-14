U.S. Department of Commerce Appoints Markle Foundation CEO and President Zoë Baird to National AI Advisory Committee

Effective AI policy can enable America to lead the world in economic growth that equitably rebuilds the middle class. Tweet this

"AI presents far-reaching opportunities to increase our competitiveness as a nation while tackling some of our most challenging and intractable societal problems," said Baird. "Effective AI policy can enable America to lead the world in economic growth that equitably rebuilds the middle class and promotes flourishing communities. I'm honored to be a member of this committee and play a role in providing recommendations on topics including global collaboration and AI workforce issues."

This three-year appointment begins immediately and will end on April 15, 2025. The committee will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The meeting will be open to the public via webcast.

For more information about this announcement, see the news release issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and to learn more about the NAICA please visit https://www.ai.gov/naiac/.

Markle Foundation Media Contact

For more information about the Markle Foundation, contact Carrie Gonzalez at: [email protected] or [email protected] .

About the Markle Foundation

The Markle Foundation challenges itself and diverse partners to deploy their varied expertise to identify solutions to critical public problems and achieve systemic change. As advanced technology and automation changes the very nature of work, Markle's priority is advancing solutions toward a labor market that will enable workers in America to move into good jobs in the digital economy. Markle's Rework America Alliance follows Markle's success in creating the policy and technology architecture that has enabled improvements in healthcare, national security, and access to the Internet.

For more information, visit markle.org, follow @MarkleFdn and @ReworkAmerica on Twitter, and read our book, America's Moment.

SOURCE Markle Foundation