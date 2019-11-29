U.S. Department of Defense AI Activities Market Report, 2019-2024: Analysis on Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E); Procurement; Operations & Maintenance (O&M); Variety of Services

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DoD Artificial Intelligence Activities, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) artificial intelligence activities market.



Representative programs, contracts, and market participants are included to form an overview picture of US DoD spending on this technology. An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services are included in this study.

Contract activity for the 2018 and 2019 calendar year is also included. DoD artificial intelligence activities spending consists of the Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service spending plans-all of which are included. The base year for financial spending is 2018, and the market forecast is from 2019 to 2024. Artificial intelligence spending for the fiscal year 2020 in the DoD budget request is the foundation of this research.



The 2020 DoD request is notably higher than that of 2019 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle.



The new research details the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to participate in the US DoD artificial intelligence market. This research service includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it is likely to require in the future.



The market research presented was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information.



Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders; this will help firms to identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share. The purpose of this study is to highlight the artificial intelligence spending and technology trends followed by the US DoD.



Key Issues Addressed

What are some leading US DoD artificial intelligence programs?

What are some leading DoD artificial intelligence contracts?

Where are the growth opportunities in the DoD artificial intelligence market?

What does the current DoD artificial intelligence landscape look like?

What activities will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Findings

Executive Summary - Market Evolution

Executive Summary - Key Predictions

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

3. Overview of DoD Artificial Intelligence Activities

Operational Artificial Intelligence Trends

DoD Artificial Intelligence - Concepts of the Future

4. Market Measurement Analysis

DoD Artificial Intelligence Activities Market - Spending Forecast

DoD Artificial Intelligence Activities Market - Example of AI Programs

Competitive Structure of the DoD Artificial Intelligence Market

Examples of Artificial Intelligence Contracts

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity - Swarm Operations

Growth Opportunity - Object Classification/Processing Exploitation Dissemination

Growth Opportunity - Ballistic Missile Defense

Growth Opportunity - Cybersecurity and Cyber Attacks

Strategic Imperatives to Achieve Growth Within the DoD Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem

6. Conclusions

Key Takeaways

3 Big Predictions

7. Appendix

Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Research Areas and Capabilities

List of Exhibits

