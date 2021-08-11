U.S. Department of Defense and Robotican Complete Autonomous C-sUAS Interceptor Demonstration with Low Collateral Effects

OMER, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotican has successfully conducted an autonomous drone interception demonstration for the U.S. Department of Defense Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD).

Autonomous Goshawk Interceptor Launch toward a target drone from the Smart NEST launch pad

Robotican unveiled its 3rd generation of the Goshawk interceptor drone, developed to provide fully autonomous interception capabilities needed by C-UAS systems. The Goshawk's unique design provides a remarkable interception envelope to capture hostile drones during any stage of their mission. A designated net enables the Goshawk to capture and carry the hostile drone; delivering it to a predefined area for safe disposal - with no collateral damage.

In the demonstration, the hostile drones were launched from a remote location to penetrate a no-fly zone protected by the Goshawk. After initial target detection, the Goshawk was automatically launched on its interception mission - autonomous from launch to landing. Various scenarios and profiles were enacted during the demonstration, such a complex target chase and a challenging head-on engagement, with the Goshawk and target drone flying head-on towards each other. All targets were successfully intercepted with the catch, carry and disposal performed to demonstrate the benefit of retrieving hostile drones. The target drones used were of varying sizes and models representing the operational need.

Hagai Balshai , CEO Robotican, "We are very proud of our achievement. Our challenge was to develop an autonomous drone interceptor that causes no collateral damage, which we believe is key for an efficient 24/7 C-UAS system. This successful demonstration gives us confidence in our solution, and in the journey, we have begun with this amazing technology."

Robotican specializes in autonomous robotics and drones for challenging operational needs. Since 2013, the company has supplied unique and creative robots and drones. Our products are the result of our in-house, multidisciplinary and professional team, abundant with autonomous drone experience.

