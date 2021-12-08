U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) selected SOC for Y-12 and Pantex Plant M&O Multimember Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) selected SOC among the multimember contract awarded to Nuclear Production One, to lead the Y-12 National Security Complex and Pantex Plant Management and Operations (M&O). Nuclear Production One, LLC, (NPOne)—a Fluor-led joint venture with Amentum—is a multiple member company comprising SOC, LLC; Criterion Systems, Inc.; and General Atomics. The team also includes woman-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, along with other qualifying small businesses, as part of its small business initiative.

"We have graduated to a powerhouse in the Category 1 Nuclear protection business, strengthening our position at five major, mission-critical DOE sites in the U.S.," said Mike Jenkins, Senior Vice President at SOC. "This is a phenomenal win and the direct result of very hard and smart work by our teams," he added.

The contract includes a four-month transition period and a five-year base period with five, one-year options, for a total contract period of up to 10 years if all options are exercised. The estimated value of the contract is $2.8 billion annually.

About SOC

SOC, a Day & Zimmermann Company, is a trusted global provider of mission solutions with a history of assuring safe and effective operations for the U.S. Government. The Company employs more than 5,000 professionals engaged in the delivery of mission-critical safeguards and security, cleared staffing, facility management and operations, engineering, explosive ordnance storage and disposal, international logistics, and life support services.

SOC fills a critical role in protecting the research and development that supports the nation's nuclear deterrent and other important national security missions, delivering award-winning security and emergency services operations solutions for five U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) sites, providing protection of personnel, equipment, facilities, and assets around the clock. The DOE sites supported include: the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Nevada National Security Site, Pantex Plant, Y-12 National Security Complex, and other locations. Since 2014, SOC has provided Safeguards, Security, and Emergency Services for the Y-12 & Pantex sites on behalf of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

Read more here about SOC's support of Y-12/Pantex. Read more about SOC's nearly 75-year company history supporting the Department of Energy.

