U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Controlant Announce Agreement for 360 Monitoring of COVID-19 Vaccines

KOPAVOGUR, Iceland and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlant, a leader in real-time supply chain monitoring and visibility for heavily regulated industries, such as pharmaceuticals and life sciences and food and beverage sectors, today announced the company is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and other Operation Warp Speed agency partners to help ensure the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to the American public.

Controlant is providing on-site temperature monitoring of the mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at preferred channel and designated vaccination locations in order for federal and state health officials to help ensure continuity, actionable communication, and seamless monitoring and visibility throughout the entire supply chain journey of the Pfizer vaccine.

"Controlant's real-time, 24/7 monitoring and visibility technology, control tower data analytics platform, and proactive response communications services will help prevent and correct temperature deviations that can impact the quality and safety of vaccines," said Gisli Herjolfsson, co-founder and CEO of Controlant. "We are happy to be providing our depth of expertise in vaccine distribution and supply chain to help expedite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines in the United States."

Controlant is providing 360 visibility, analytics, and responsiveness to help mitigate risk, reduce waste, and drive decisions. Controlant's reusable, real-time data loggers provide live supply chain data to keep vaccine administrators apprised of any deviations in temperature that affect impact vaccine integrity, helping to further ensure the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine.

Funding for this award was provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in conjunction with DoD Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense under contract W911QX-20-C-0010.

About Controlant

Controlant is a leader in real-time supply chain monitoring and visibility for heavily regulated industries, such as pharmaceuticals and life sciences and food and beverage sectors. Controlant's mission is to deliver value across the end-to-end supply chain by dramatically increasing the visibility of product flow and quality while minimizing waste and increasing responsiveness through a completely new category of automated Cold Chain as a Service® solutions. Using Controlant's IoT, cloud-enabled advanced analytics, API connectivity, and cost-reducing operational services, customers are achieving an annualized ROI and, in many cases, millions of dollars in savings, reducing material losses, and enhancing the reliability of their operations. Controlant is empowering Fortune 500 and world-leading enterprises, as well as their supply chain stakeholders, to achieve greater efficiency by automating their business processes and optimizing communication through technology.

