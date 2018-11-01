US Department of Homeland Security, Forecast to 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Budget Assessment of FY 2019 Proposed Spending

The FY2019 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget request highlighted in this research service has been published.The DHS request is notably higher than that of 2018, which is attributed to the current administration's commitment to reinforce the US southern border, build up cyber security defenses, and harden the US infrastructure in the fight against terrorism.



The study details the agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the homeland security market.It includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs.



The research service also assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it utilizes and services it is likely require. The study also provides an overview of some of the DHS research and development trends that offer insight into future opportunities within the homeland security market.



Research Scope

This research service examines President Trump's DHS budget request for 2019.It highlights some of the agencies that offer the best opportunities for growth and penetration into the DHS market.



Cited funding data reflects only those funds assigned for discretionary spending and does not include mandatory fees.All years in this document refer to government fiscal years and not calendar years.



Market share and competitive analysis for this study are based on the government contract obligations distributed during 2017.The base year is 2017, as it was the last year complete contract data was published.



More than 270 companies received contract obligations of more than $10 million from the DHS in 2017. The competitive analysis focuses on the overall top 10 companies for DHS, and highlights the top 5 for each fully detailed agency or division. The budget request is subject to variances and changes until the Congress actually passes the bill enacting the budget. Several DHS agencies will not be reviewed in detail, because most of their discretionary spending is dedicated to salaries and operating expenses (for example, most of the FEMA's expenditure is for disaster relief, which is not allocated until a catastrophic event occurs). On the other hand, any significant findings associated with the agencies not fully reviewed are discussed under the key findings portion of the study.



Key Issues Addressed

• How has the DHS budget changed from 2017 to 2018?

• In relation to the 2018 funding request, which are the DHS agencies that offer the most appealing opportunities for growth?

• What are some of the programs for which DHS agencies have requested funding?

• Which are the companies that are capturing the largest overall market share?

• Will DHS spending rise or fall in the next 4 years?

• What are the types of companies that are obtaining the most profitable contracts awarded by the DHS?



