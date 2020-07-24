U.S. Department of Homeland Security Spending Plan 2020-2024: An Assessment of the COVID-19 Impact on Agency Budgets

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Department of Homeland Security Spending Plan to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget request was released in February 2020, and revealed a decrease from the 2020 enacted budget. However, the proposed budget remains in line with the current administration's commitment to:

reinforce the US southern border,

build up cyber security defenses,

harden the US infrastructure in the fight against terrorism, and

continue to restore the devastation resulting from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017 and Florence in 2018.

This research service reviews DHS components that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the homeland security market. It includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs.

The study assists in understanding the government's focus, and the services it utilizes as well as services it will likely require. The analysis provides an overview of some DHS research and development (R&D) trends that furnish insights into the future opportunities that will become available within the DHS market. Finally, during the harvesting of data for this effort, key factors ascertained concerning the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic were blended into this analysis to offer readers their possible affects to the budget.



The cited funding data within this effort reflects only those funds assigned for discretionary spending and does not include mandatory fees. All years in this document refer to government fiscal years and not calendar years.



Market share and competitive analysis for this study are based on government contract obligations distributed during 2019. The base year for this research service is 2019, as it was the last year complete contract data was published.



More than 275 companies received contract obligations worth more than $10 million each from the various DHS components in 2019. This research offers an analysis of who were the primary market participants within each component, and brings to light the key services that each component procured. Lastly, a product of this analysis effort delivers to readers some viable growth opportunities which may possibly benefit incumbent or potential market participants if the right actions are taken at the right time.



Key Issues Addressed

How does the DHS 2021 budget request differ from the one made in 2020?

Which DHS agencies will offer the highest prospects for growth opportunities in relation to the department's 2021 funding request?

What are the DHS top programs and projects currently ongoing and planned that may suggest possible growth opportunities, and how does COVID-19 affect their progress?

Which companies captured the largest portion of the overall DHS market during 2019, and who are the top contractors within each agency?

How will the DHS budget increase or decrease in the future and what factors will contribute to its change?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Findings

Executive Summary - Top Trends for the DHS Market

Executive Summary - Key Predictions

2. Total Budget Request Overview

Scope and Definitions

Budget Overview

Market Segmentation

3. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market

Forecast Assumptions

Total DHS Market - Spending Forecast

DHS Budget Forecast Discussion

5. Competitive Analysis

Market Share

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Biometric Technology

Growth Opportunity 2 - Airport Security Screening

Growth Opportunity 3 - Emergency Management

Growth Opportunity 4 - Manufacturing

Strategic Imperatives for DHS Market Participants

7. CBP Segment Analysis

CBP Segment - Key Findings

CBP Segment - Funding Request Breakdown

CBP Segment - Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

8. CISA Segment Analysis

CISA Segment - Key Findings

CISA Segment - Funding Request Breakdown

CISA Segment - Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

9. CWMD Segment Analysis

CWMD Segment - Key Findings

CWMD Segment - Funding Request Breakdown

CWMD Segment - Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

10. FEMA Segment Analysis

FEMA Segment - Key Findings

FEMA Segment - Funding Request Breakdown

FEMA Segment - Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

11. ICE Segment Analysis

ICE Segment - Key Findings

ICE Segment - Funding Request Breakdown

ICE Segment - Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

12. S&T Segment Analysis

S&T Segment - Key Findings

S&T Segment - Funding Request Breakdown

S&T Segment - Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

13. TSA Segment Analysis

TSA Segment - Key Findings

TSA Segment - Funding Request Breakdown

TSA Segment - Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

14. USCG Segment Analysis

USCG Segment - Key Findings

USCG Segment - Funding Request Breakdown

USCG Segment - Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

15. Conclusions and Recommendations

Key Takeaways

16. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned



CBP

CISA

CWMD

FEMA

ICE

S&T

TSA

USCG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kt7ke

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

