U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein to Speak at Greater Baltimore Committee's Annual Meeting

BALTIMORE, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who played a pivotal role in the oversight of the investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election, will be the featured speaker at the Greater Baltimore Committee's Annual Meeting, May 13.

In addition, awards will be presented to Donald Mohler, former Baltimore County Executive, and Dr. Thomas Scalea, M.D., Physician-in-Chief, R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Details:

When: Monday, May 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel, 202 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD. 21202

Important Note for Press/Media: Only credentialed members of the press and media will be allowed in to cover the event. All press and media outlets planning to send reporters and TV camera staff must contact the GBC Media Representatives listed for authorization no later than Friday, May 10 at 3 p.m. All TV cameras will be restricted to a designated area in the back of the event venue.

More event information: gbc.org/events/gbcs-64th-annual-meeting-may-2019

