US Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Drug Forecast and Market Analysis 2020-2028, Featuring Actavis, Allergan and Topica Pharmaceuticals

Sales of drugs in the US DO market were approximately $208.8M in 2018, not taking into account over-the-counter (OTC) treatments for the disease. As one of the largest onychomycosis markets in the world, the US is expected to see the market grow to $676.5M by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2018-2028. This growth will be mainly driven by the launch of several new topical therapies. However, the patents of Jublia and Kerydin, the only branded marketed products, are expected to expire over the forecast and thus face generic competition.



The DO pipeline consists entirely of topicals, accounting for the moderate growth of the market over the next ten years. The three pipeline agents are Moberg Pharma's MOB-015, Blueberry therapeutics' BB2603-om, and Hallux Inc.'s HTS-519



Key Highlights

The epidemiology team forecast an increasing prevalence of DO, representing one of the main drivers for market growth.

Pipeline topical agents need to demonstrate efficacy on par with oral treatments through novel mechanisms of action.

Highly efficacious, yet safe therapy remains the highest unmet need of DO treatment.

Opportunities are expected in patients who prefer topical treatments in order to avoid any side effects and prevent drug-drug interactions with other medications.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key drivers behind the increasing uptake of both oral and topical DO drugs, and which drug class is expected to see greater gains over the forecast period?

When will the key patents of Jublia and Kerydin expire, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall DO market in the US?

What are the struggles for pipeline drug development in the DO market? Why does the publisher expect the pipeline drugs to have a substantial impact on the marketspace during the forecast period?

Scope

Overview of DO, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized DO therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns, with the forecast covering 2018 to 2028.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the DO therapeutics market

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for DO therapy.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the US DO therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis: Executive Summary

2.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market to Experience Mild Growth from 2018-2028

2.2 Early and Late-Stage Pipeline Product Launches Will Result in New Players Establishing Themselves

2.3 Persistent Unmet Needs Will Be Partially Addressed Over the Forecast Period

2.4 Topicals Dominate the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Pipeline

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Dermatophytic Onychomycosis (2018-2020)



6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.1.1 Diagnosis

6.1.2 Clinical Practice



7 Competitive Assessment



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Greater Cure Rates and Long-Term Relapse Prevention

8.3 Cheaper, More Efficacious Topical Treatments with Shorter Treatment Periods

8.4 Safer Systemic Treatments

8.5 Updated Guidelines for the Treatment of Onychomycosis



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development



10 Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 Bausch Health's Portfolio Assessment

10.4 Sandoz's Portfolio Assessment

10.5 Moberg Pharma's Portfolio Assessment

10.6 Blueberry Therapeutics' Portfolio Assessment

10.7 Hallux Inc.'s Portfolio Assessment



11 Market Outlook



12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Actavis

Allergan

Anacor

Aventis

Bausch Health

Blueberry Therapeutics

Hallux Inc.

Merck & Co.

Moberg Pharma

Novartis

Pfizer

Sandoz

Topica Pharmaceuticals

