US Digital Education Publishing Market Report 2019 - Increasing Number of E-Learning Enrolments in the Higher Education Sector

The digital education publishing market will register a CAGR of close to 12% by 2023.

The increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector will trigger the digital education publishing market growth in the US. Students are increasingly seeking courses and degree programs with self-paced learning. As a result, the demand for digital education content publishing will surge as more and more higher education institutes are introducing e-learning courses.

Furthermore, the proliferation of internet-enabled smart devices will also promote the digital education publishing market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Availability of open-source materials

One of the challenges in the growth of the digital education publishing market in US is the availability of open-source materials. The rapid growth of open-source materials with the advent of massive open online courses (MOOCs) will hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. Several vendors in the country's digital education publishing market are developing interactive digital content with illustrated examples and multimedia links to make the content engaging and descriptive for learners.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Corporate/skill-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Digital textbooks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Digital assessment books - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

HTML5 emerging as main programming language for content publishing

Growing shift toward content customization

Growing popularity of virtual schools

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cengage Learning Inc.

Houghton mifflin harcourt

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH

