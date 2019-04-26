US Digital Education Publishing Market Report 2019 - Increasing Number of E-Learning Enrolments in the Higher Education Sector
Apr 26, 2019, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Education Publishing Market in the US 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital education publishing market will register a CAGR of close to 12% by 2023.
The increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector will trigger the digital education publishing market growth in the US. Students are increasingly seeking courses and degree programs with self-paced learning. As a result, the demand for digital education content publishing will surge as more and more higher education institutes are introducing e-learning courses.
Furthermore, the proliferation of internet-enabled smart devices will also promote the digital education publishing market growth in the US during the forecast period.
Increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector
One of the growth drivers of the digital education publishing market in US is the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector. Factors such as increasing e-learning enrolments and the proliferation of internet-enabled smart devices are expected to promote the digital education publishing market in the US during the forecast period.
Availability of open-source materials
One of the challenges in the growth of the digital education publishing market in US is the availability of open-source materials. The rapid growth of open-source materials with the advent of massive open online courses (MOOCs) will hamper the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. Several vendors in the country's digital education publishing market are developing interactive digital content with illustrated examples and multimedia links to make the content engaging and descriptive for learners.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Corporate/skill-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Digital textbooks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Digital assessment books - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- HTML5 emerging as main programming language for content publishing
- Growing shift toward content customization
- Growing popularity of virtual schools
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Houghton mifflin harcourt
- McGraw-Hill Education
- Pearson
- Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u9m0i
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article