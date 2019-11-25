U.S. District Court Finds Globalization Partners Likely to Succeed on Claims Made Against Former Employee for 5 Federal Trade Secret Theft & Computer Crimes

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caroline Layton, a former employee of Globalization Partners was sued for, among other things, stealing trade secrets and engaging in conduct violating California computer crimes' law.

Five claims were brought against Layton in federal court related to the theft of trade secret and other proprietary and confidential information belonging to Globalization Partners. Specifically, Globalization Partners brought claims against Layton for:

Violation of the Defendant Trade Secrets Act, 18 U.S.C. § 1836 et seq.; Violation of the California Uniform Trade Secret Act, Cal. Civ. Code § 3246, et seq.; Breach of Contract; Computer Crimes in Violation of California Penal Code § 502(c), and Unfair Competition, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code § 17200, et seq.

Nicole Sahin, the CEO of Globalization Partners states: "Any type of theft, including theft of intellectual property, will be punished to the maximum extent of the law, in accordance with our company policies."

The case is ongoing, but after being confronted by the forensic evidence, Layton stipulated to the federal district court's entry of a preliminary injunction against her, which ordered Layton to stop using or disclosing Globalization Partner's intellectual property, and to immediately return it to Globalization Partners. Aside from the injunction that was entered against her, Layton faces having to pay civil damages and attorneys' fees and costs if found liable when the case goes to trial.

