US DoD Cybersecurity Growth Opportunities 2022: Network Cybersecurity, Combat Systems Cybersecurity and Cybersecurity Training

This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity budget spending and contracts.

This study is an outline of the US DoD cybersecurity market. Cybersecurity systems are used to protect information technology (IT) networks, sensors, combat systems, and data across the enterprise from exploitation or destruction by adversaries.

The DoD spending emphasis for cybersecurity is on end-to-end cybersecurity services in a common computing environment. Monitoring, testing, compliance, and integrating cybersecurity upgrades are required.

The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M) activities; and other services. Programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request, and contract activity is for FY2021.



The DoD cybersecurity budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending requests. The base year for financial spending is 2020.



Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Trends and Challenges

Market Segmentation

Technology Applications

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Program Funding by Department

Program Funding by Type

Representative Programs

Representative Industry Participants

Representative Contracts

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Network Cybersecurity

Growth Opportunity 2: Combat Systems Cybersecurity

Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Training

Conclusions and Future Outlook

