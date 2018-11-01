US DoD UAS Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Significant Growth Opportunities Still Exist in Providing Advanced Technologies that Increase Autonomy, Interoperability, and Multi-mission Functionality



The importance of military unmanned aerial system (UAS) continues to grow as combatant commanders have become accustomed to receiving 24/7 battlefield surveillance and will continue demanding more as adversaries become better equipped and more technologically advanced.UAS operations have become an integral part of the war-fighting capability of the United States and the reliance on these systems, in all domains, will only increase.



The total Department of Defense (DoD) budget request in the 2019 President's Budget (PB) was $617 billion plus $69 billion for overseas contingency operations (OCO) funding. UAS funding through 2023 is forecast to experience a relatively flat 2.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) but will easily exceed $6 billion, or approximately 1% of all military spending. This research service provides a macro view of the planned funding, recent spending, and the future trends expected in the DoD UAS market.



Research Scope

The total DoD UAS market size is based on the requested PB and the market share is based on contract data derived from the US government's Federal Procurement Database System (FPDS). Trend and competitive landscape information includes the following:



• Factors driving the demand for DoD UAS and services

• Factors restraining the demand for DoD UAS and services

• Short profiles of top DoD UAS manufacturers and their position in the ecosystem

• Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) evaluations of the leading companies in the market

• Perspectives on various market issues that provide insights for executive level decision-making



Research Highlights

This study also contains an evaluation of significant growth opportunities within the DoD UAS market based on trends and supported by a collection of market insights.Strategic imperatives, for executives to consider when deciding whether to act on the listed growth opportunities, are highlighted as well.



Finally, three far reaching predictions are provided concerning the DoD UAS market and how it might change, or evolve, 15 to 30 years from now. This document is essential to any defense company that offers UAS platforms, support, or services as well as to any company interested in entering the market.



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the market for DoD UAS growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate will it grow?

• What segments, programs, and services make up the DoD UAS market?

• What are the most significant drivers, restraints, and trends?

• What companies are leading the DoD UAS market and in which segments?

• What are the top programs in the DoD UAS market?

• What technologies will be emphasized as the market continues to mature?



