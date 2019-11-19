U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Ready to Aid Potentially Furloughed Federal Employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With talks of a potential government shutdown, U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union stands ready to assist.

During the December, 2018 to January, 2019 furlough, U.S. Eagle assisted over 600 New Mexico families with over $600,000 in short-term, interest-free loans.

Should a shut-down occur and you need financial assiatance, please visit useagle.org/furlough or call 505-342-8888, toll-free 888-342-8766.

About U.S. Eagle

U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first, member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, U.S. Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one billion and more than 80,000 members, U.S. Eagle is where people mean more.

