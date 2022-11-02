U.S. Electric Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Advances in Battery Technology & Development of Smart Cities to Shape Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

Nov 02, 2022, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States electric lawn mowers market shipment is expected to reach 3,196.32 thousand units by 2027.

The US accounts for a revenue share of nearly 82% in the North American electric lawn mowers market. The country is one of the largest markets for electric lawn mowers demand worldwide and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% (by revenue) during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to develop smart cities to boost sustainability and achieve operational efficiency. The smart city initiatives are driving the consumers' adoption of smart products, which is projected to boost demand for robotic lawn mowers.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that gasoline lawn mowers are a major contributor to nonroad air pollution. In the US alone, nearly 17 million gallons of fuel are dumped onto the field yearly during lawn and garden refueling. As a result, the government across the country is increasingly emphasizing reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, encouraging the adoption of electric equipment in the market. Moreover, in October 2021, the Government of California signed a bill into law to ban gasoline-powered garden equipment, including leaf blowers and garden mowers, by 2024. Hence, such initiatives are boosting the electric lawn mower demand across the country.

Technological advancements focused on improving run times and power are expected to level the performance of battery-powered products to compete with conventional engine-powered models in commercial markets.

The fact that corded mowers limit mobility due to cord length and safety hazards such as electric shock while mowing wet grass and the possibility of losing control has been a challenge in the growth of corded lawn mowers. However, vendors are incorporating features that automatically switch off these mowers the minute an operator loses control of the mower, thereby addressing concerns in the market.

Segmentation by Products

  • Walk-Behind Mowers
  • Self-propelled
  • Push
  • Hover
  • Ride-on Mowers
  • Standard Ride-on
  • Zero-turn
  • Lawn Tractor
  • Garden Tractor
  • Robotic Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by Power Source

  • Battery Powered
  • Electric Corded

Segmentation by End-user

  • Residential Users
  • Professional Landscaping Services
  • Gold Courses & Other Sports Arenas
  • Government & Others

Segmentation by Drive Type

  • Manual Drive
  • RWD
  • FWD
  • AWD

Segmentation by Start Type

  • Push Start
  • Key Start
  • Recoil Start

Segmentation by Blade Type

  • Standard Blades
  • Mulching Blades
  • Lifting Blades
  • Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Distribution

  • Offline
  • Specialty Stores
  • Mass Market Players
  • Dealers & Distributors
  • Online

Segmentation by Region

  • Southern US
  • West US
  • Midwest US
  • Northeastern US

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Development of Robotic Lawn Mowers
  • Increasing Cover of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
  • Growth in Landscaping Industry
  • Advances in Battery Technology
  • Development of Smart Cities

Market Growth Enablers

  • Growing Demand from Golf Course End-Users
  • Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability
  • Increasing Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives
  • Rising Gasoline Prices
  • Lower Maintenance & Operating Cost

Market Restraints

  • Rise of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping
  • Growth of Artificial Grass Usage
  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affect Vendor Margins
  • Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors
  • Lower Efficiency Than Gasoline Lawn Mowers

Prominent Vendors

  • AriensCo
  • Deere & Co.
  • Honda Motor Company
  • Husqvarna Group
  • Robert Bosch
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • STIGA Group
  • The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
  • AS-Motor
  • Briggs & Stratton
  • Chervon Group
  • Einhell Germany AG
  • Emak Group
  • Future GenRobots
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Greenworks Tools
  • Grey Technology
  • Hanghou Favor Robot Technology
  • iRobot
  • Makita
  • Mamibot
  • Masport
  • Metalcraft of Mayville
  • Milagrow HumanTech
  • Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Positecgroup
  • Snow Joe
  • STIHL
  • SUMEC Group Corp.
  • Techtronic Industries
  • Textron Inc.
  • Volta
  • Yangzhou Weibang Garden
  • ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a.


Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Product

14 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

15 Ride-On Mowers

16 Power Source

17 End-User

18 Drive-Type

19 Start Type

20 Blade Type

21 Distribution Channel

22 Region

23 South

24 West

25 Midwest

26 Northeast

27 Competitive Landscape

28 Key Company Profiles

29 Other Prominent Vendors

30 Report Summary

31 Quantitative Summary

32 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlbl40

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Biotechnology Kits Market Report 2022: Increase in...

Insights on the Data Center Market in Malaysia to 2027 -...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics